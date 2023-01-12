Stocks hold on to gains ahead of U.S. inflation test

(Adds details, updates prices)
*
World stocks inch higher; dollar near 7-month lows
*
Yen gains on report BOJ to scrutinise policy effects
*
Eyes on U.S. CPI due at 1330 GMT
*
Treasuries and euro zone bonds add to gains
MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) -
World stocks held on to modest gains on Thursday on cautious
optimism that U.S. data will confirm inflation is softening,
while the yen rose with a report Japan will this month review
the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy.
A MSCI gauge of world stocks rose 0.2% to a
four-week high by 0831 GMT ahead of core U.S. consumer price
inflation, which are expected to have slowed to an
annual 5.7% in December, from 6% a month earlier. Month-on-month
headline inflation is seen at zero.
Bonds held gains, also mirroring hopes of a softer inflation
print, and the U.S. dollar was near a seven-month low against a
basket of currencies. Europe's STOXX 600 equity
benchmark index rose 0.4% to its highest since April 2022.
The data due at 1330 GMT is set to have a big impact on
markets by shaping expectations of the speed of interest rate
hikes in the world's biggest economy. Markets have priced
better-than-even odds that the Federal Reserve raises rates by
25 basis points, rather than 50, at February's meeting.
"Both the worst and best days for the S&P 500 in 2022
came on days of a CPI release. As such, it's inevitable that
today’s U.S. CPI has the ability to shape the next month," wrote
Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.
"The latest releases have seen two downside surprises on
CPI in a row for the first time since the pandemic, which has
led to growing hopes that the Fed might achieve a soft landing
after all," he added.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.1% after climbing to a seven-month
high, while Japan's Nikkei was steady.
S&P 500 futures were broadly steady following gains
for Wall Street indexes on Wednesday. Boston Federal Reserve
bank leader Susan Collins told the New York Times that she was
leaning towards a 25 basis point hike.
Optimism for a more benign rates outlook and a pickup in
demand as China emerges from strict COVID restrictions kept oil
prices near one-week peaks.
Brent crude futures topped $83 on Thursday before
retreating slightly to trade flat on the day at 82.67 a barrel.
U.S. Treasuries added a little to Wednesday's gains, sending
benchmark 10-year yields down 4.4 basis points (bps)
to 3.514%. German 10-year yields, the benchmark for
the euro zone, fell 7 bps to 3.509%.
CHINA HOPES
Along with hopes that Western central banks will be gentler,
investors are also banking on a recovery in China to help global
growth, and are eyeing a potential policy shift in Japan.
The Bank of Japan stunned markets last month by widening the
band around its 10-year bond yield target, a move that triggered
a sudden rise in yields and a jump in the yen.
On Thursday. Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported the BOJ will
review the side-effects of Japan's ultra-easy settings sooner
than expected - at next week's policy meetings - and that it may
take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve.
The yen rose as much as 0.9% and was last at
131.75 per dollar. Ten-year Japanese government bond futures
fell to almost eight-year lows.
Foreign exchange markets elsewhere were holding their breath
ahead of the U.S. CPI data while China's reopening kept a bid
under Asia's currencies. The dollar index added 0.1% to
103.23, not far off a seven-month low of 102.93 hit this week.
The yuan traded near five-month highs at 6.7555 per
dollar.
China on Thursday reported consumer price falls in December
and a larger-than-expected drop in factory gate prices -
underscoring weakness in demand - which investors are betting
will recover over the coming months.
"It's not enough for China to come out of COVID to really
turn the whole world economy around," said Steven Wieting, chief
investment strategist and chief economist at Citi Global Wealth
Investments. "But it really weighs in the opposite direction."
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Tom Westbrook in
Singapore)