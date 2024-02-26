Why is it up? Why is it down? Here's a few comments on the unusual variations affecting stocks on the NYSE today. Only when they are reliable and documented: we avoid nonsense whenever possible! Variations are taken at the time of writing.

Up:

Li Auto's Strong Quarterly Performance Drives Stock Upward

Li Auto shares surged approximately 16% after the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer reported a significant increase in fourth-quarter earnings and vehicle deliveries. Adjusted earnings per American depositary share jumped to 4.23 renminbi ($0.60), up from 0.93 renminbi a year earlier, surpassing analyst expectations. Revenue soared to 41.73 billion renminbi, driven by a 185% increase in vehicle deliveries. The company's gross margin improved to 23.5%, reflecting production optimization. Li Auto also provided an upbeat delivery forecast for the first quarter of 2024, expecting to deliver between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles.

Domino's Pizza Shares Rise on Earnings Beat and Share Buyback Plan

Domino's Pizza's shares gained over 5% following the announcement of better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and a $1 billion share buyback program. The company reported a slight increase in revenue to $1.4 billion and a net income of $4.48 per share, exceeding analyst estimates. U.S. same-store sales grew by 2.8%, and the company saw a global net store growth of 394 locations. Domino's positive performance and initiatives, such as its loyalty program revamp and delivery partnership with Uber Eats, have strengthened its market position.

Frontier Communications Parent posts better-than-epected revenues

Frontier Communications Parent reported a decrease in fourth-quarter net earnings to $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier, which was better than the expected loss of $0.17 per share by analysts. The stock jumped 11%. Revenue slightly declined to $1.43 billion, meeting analyst projections.

Down:

Insulet Corp Shares Drop on Weak Revenue Growth Forecast

Insulet Corp's shares fell more than 6% after the medical device maker forecasted full-year revenue growth below analyst expectations. The company anticipates revenue growth between 12% and 17% for 2024, with the mid-point falling short of the estimated 16.6%. Despite a strong fourth-quarter performance with revenue jumping 37.9% to $509.8 million, the company's forecast for the first quarter also did not meet analyst estimates.

Alphabet declines after Microsoft Partners with French AI Startup Mistral

Alphabet dropped 3.5% after Microsoft announced a partnership with French startup Mistral AI to make the company's artificial intelligence models available through its Azure cloud computing platform. This multi-year deal includes Microsoft taking a minority stake in Mistral AI. The partnership is part of Microsoft's strategy to diversify its AI offerings and strengthen its Azure cloud services.