Up:
- Flex:+11% The stock rose after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, surpassing the expected $0.41. However, revenue for the quarter declined to $6.31 billion from $6.89 billion a year earlier. The company issued a positive outlook for fiscal Q2 and the full year, which helped offset concerns about the revenue decline. Additionally, the announcement of CFO Paul Lundstrom's departure and the appointment of Jaime Martinez as interim CFO did not negatively impact the stock.
- Enphase Energy: + 9.8% The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter operating profit. Adjusted net operating income came in at $61.1 million, surpassing the average estimate of $37.8 million. The recovery in demand in the U.S. market, which saw a nearly 32% sequential increase in revenue, contributed to the positive results. However, revenue in Europe remained flat, and the company forecasted third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates.
- Seagate Technology:+7.1% Seagate Technology's shares jumped after the company reported a significant turnaround in its fiscal Q4 earnings. The company posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.18 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.89 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. The positive outlook for fiscal Q1, with projected non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 per diluted share, further boosted investor sentiment.
- Tenet Healthcare:+6.5% Shares increased more than 6% after the company reported strong Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.31 per diluted share, beating the expected $1.91. Net operating revenue for the quarter was $5.10 billion, slightly above analysts' estimates. The company also revised its full-year earnings outlook upward and announced a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program, which further boosted investor confidence.
- AT&T:+ 3.10% The company reported better-than-expected postpaid phone subscriber growth for the second quarter. The company added 419,000 net postpaid phone subscribers, surpassing the consensus estimate of 266,100. However, adjusted earnings fell to $0.57 per share from $0.63 a year earlier, and revenue edged down 0.4% to $29.8 billion. Despite these declines, AT&T maintained its full-year earnings outlook, which helped boost investor confidence.
Down:
- Lamb Weston -26.3%: Shares plunged more than 20% after the company provided a disappointing annual forecast. The company expects net sales for 2025 to be between $6.6 billion and $6.8 billion, below analysts' estimates. Higher prices for its frozen food products have hurt volumes, and the company also faced market share losses and a slowdown in restaurant traffic. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.78, below the estimated $1.26, contributing to the sharp decline in the stock price.
- Tesla: -11.8% Magnificent in Name Only? Tesla's stock fell following the release of disappointing quarterly results. The company reported a 45% year-on-year decline in net income to $1.45 billion, with gross margins hitting a five-year low at 14.7%. Increased competition from Chinese automaker BYD and higher costs due to sluggish demand and high interest rates have put pressure on Tesla's profitability. Despite efforts to innovate with new products like the Cybertruck and a humanoid robot, investors remain unconvinced, leading to a significant drop in the stock price.
- Roper Technologies: -7.6% Roper Technologies' stock took a hit after the company forecasted third-quarter profit below estimates due to weak spending and delayed contract renewals. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.72 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $1.73 billion. The forecast for third-quarter adjusted earnings per share was set between $4.50 and $4.54, below the average estimate of $4.63. The uncertain economy and high borrowing costs have led businesses to spend cautiously, impacting Roper's financial performance.
- Alphabet Inc.-3.55%: The drop comes despite reporting a 14% year-on-year increase in revenues to $84.7 billion. The company's Google Cloud segment exceeded $10 billion in quarterly revenues for the first time, generating an operating profit of $1 billion. However, YouTube's advertising revenues fell short of analysts' forecasts, contributing to the stock's decline. Additionally, increased spending on technical infrastructure and R&D, which pushed total costs up to $57.3 billion, also weighed on investor sentiment.
- Boston Scientific Corp.-3.20%: The company disappointed investors although it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $0.58. Net sales rose to $4.12 billion, surpassing the expected $4.02 billion. The company raised its 2024 outlook, now expecting adjusted EPS between $2.38 and $2.42 and net sales growth of 13.5% to 14.5%. The strong performance was driven by high demand for its heart devices.