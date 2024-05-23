Why is it up? Why is it down? Here's a few comments on the unusual variations affecting stocks on the NYSE today. Only when they are reliable and documented: we avoid nonsense whenever possible!

Up:

e.l.f. Beauty Provides Positive Earnings Guidance for 2025

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. jumped more than 20% after providing a very upbeat earnings guidance for the year 2025, projecting net sales to be between $1,230 million and $1,250 million.

PDD Holdings Surpasses Expectations, Shares Rise

PDD Holdings (PDD) reported first-quarter results that exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings and revenue both surpassing analyst estimates. The company, which owns the Pinduoduo platform in China and Temu in North America, saw a significant increase in consumer demand and sentiment. As a result, its shares climbed 5.6% in premarket activity. The strong performance is a positive sign for investors, indicating the company's robust growth in a competitive e-commerce market.

Nvidia's Sales Surge, Shares Trending

Down:

Live Nation Faces Antitrust Case, Shares Tumble

Live Nation Entertainment is expected to be sued by the US government over alleged anticompetitive practices related to Ticketmaster's dominance in concert ticket sales. The potential remedies could include breaking up the company. In response to these reports, Live Nation's shares fell more than 7% in premarket trading. The legal challenge poses a significant risk to the company's operations and has negatively impacted investor sentiment. The share is down 6.2%.

Cytokinetics Announces Public Offering, Shares Decline

Cytokinetics has announced a public offering of approximately $500 million worth of its common stock. The company also plans to give underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the shares sold. As a result of this announcement, shares of Cytokinetics fell nearly 10% in after-hours trading. The market's reaction is likely due to concerns about share dilution, which can decrease the value of existing shares.

GlobalFoundries' Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase Plan Leads to Share Drop

GlobalFoundries (GFS) shares dropped 8% following the pricing of a $950 million secondary stock offering at $50.75 per share. The selling shareholder, Mubadala Technology Investment Co., has also granted underwriters the option to purchase additional shares. Although GlobalFoundries will not receive any proceeds from the secondary offering, it has agreed to repurchase $200 million of its shares.