Why is it up? Why is it down? Here's a few comments on the unusual variations affecting stocks on the NYSE today. Only when they are reliable and documented: we avoid nonsense whenever possible! Variations are taken at the time of writing.

Up:

Vipshop Holdings Sees Stock Rise on Strong Q4 Earnings and Revenue

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) shares increased by over 13% following the announcement of their Q4 earnings, which exceeded analysts' expectations. The company reported an adjusted earnings rise to 5.79 Chinese renminbi per diluted American depositary share, up from 3.65 renminbi the previous year, surpassing the forecasted 5.08 renminbi. Revenue also climbed to 34.67 billion renminbi, beating the expected 33.24 billion renminbi. The company's positive outlook for Q1 revenue, projected to be between 27.5 billion renminbi and 28.9 billion renminbi, also contributed to the stock's rise.

eBay Maintains Steady Adjusted EPS in Q4

eBay's (EBAY) shares advanced 7% the company reported a consistent adjusted EPS of $1.07 for Q4 2023, with a slight revenue increase of 2% year-over-year to $2.56 billion. Despite a decrease in adjusted operating margin, the company's guidance for Q1 2024, with an adjusted EPS between $1.19 and $1.23 and revenue growth of 0 to 2%, reflects a steady performance. Additionally, eBay announced an 8% dividend increase and a new $2 billion share buyback program, signaling confidence in its financial health.

Chart Industries Reports Q4 Earnings, Positive 2024 Outlook

Chart Industries (GTLS) shares were up more than 11% after reporting Q4 earnings of $0.92 per diluted share, a significant improvement from a loss of $0.97 per share a year earlier. The company's revenue also saw a substantial increase to $1.02 billion from $441.4 million the previous year. Looking ahead, Chart Industries provided a 2024 adjusted earnings forecast of $12 to $14 per diluted share on sales of $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations.

Viking Therapeutics Skyrockets on Positive Weight-Loss Drug Trial

Viking Therapeutics saw its shares soar by 118% yesterday after announcing positive results from a mid-stage trial of its experimental weight-loss treatment, VK2735. The treatment achieved statistically significant reductions in body weight and met all primary and secondary endpoints. The promising safety and tolerability profile, along with the potential for further weight loss with extended dosing, has generated significant investor excitement. It was up 7.6% today.

Down:

UnitedHealth Group Insider Sells Shares

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell 4.6% after news that Thomas E Roos, Chief Accounting Officer, sold 858 shares worth $451,128. Roos still holds 32,289 shares directly after the sale.

Baidu's Revenue Misses Estimates but Grows Year-on-Year

Baidu (BIDU) experienced a 7% decrease after reporting a revenue miss in its fourth-quarter results. Although revenue increased by 6% year-on-year to 34.95 billion renminbi, it fell short of the market's expectation of 35.09 billion renminbi. The company's focus on AI and internet-related services, including its AI-powered chatbot, continues to be a key area of development.

Macy's Considers Closing San Francisco Flagship Store

Macy's (M) stock experienced a decline 4% amid news that the company is considering closing its San Francisco Union Square flagship store as part of a broader strategy to shut down 150 underperforming stores by 2026. The evaluation of the San Francisco store's future is based on its real estate value versus potential sales growth. The closure, if decided, would not occur before 2025.