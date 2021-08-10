Stocks mixed amid concerns over Delta variant, tapering talk

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asian stocks traded sideways on
Tuesday, as concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and
expectations of earlier tapering by the Federal Reserve offset
strong corporate earnings, while gold and oil recovered after
their sharp falls.
Markets were also cautious ahead of U.S. inflation numbers
on Wednesday, which coming soon after strong jobs data, could
fuel more speculation about the Fed's bond-purchase taper.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 0.17% higher in mid afternoon after trading
most of the day in slight red territory, with China's blue chip
index CSI300 also recovering to be 0.43% higher, while
South Korea's KOSPI index was 0.64% weaker.
Other markets were set to open lower with S&P 500 futures
dipping 0.12%, Euro STOXX 50 futures down 0.01%
and FTSE futures off 0.15%.
"Equities have pretty much tracked sideways, but commodities
are slightly weak and that's partly reflecting COVID-19
uncertainty because cases seem to be increasing and background
concerns of a slowdown in China," said TD Securities
Asia-Pacific strategist Prashant Newnaha.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was 0.78% higher,
while the Shanghai Composite traded 0.42% higher, and
Japan's Nikkei was up 0.22%.
Gold prices also recovered, after touching a four-month low
on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of an
early tapering of the Federal Reserve's economic support
measures.
Officials also said inflation was at a level that could
satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate
hikes.
"That probably weighted on equities slightly," added
Newnaha.
China on Monday reported more COVID-19 infections in what
seems to be its most severe resurgence of the disease since
mid-2020, as some cities added rounds of mass testing in a bid
to stamp out infections.
Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX200 was 0.32% higher on
the back of strong earnings results, despite the nation's most
populous state recording its sharpest daily increase in
coronavirus cases.
Oil prices recovered on Tuesday after falling as much as 4%
in the previous session, which extended last week's steep losses
amid a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new
coronavirus-related restrictions in China could slow a global
revival in fuel demand.
U.S. crude oil futures were trading at $66.98 per
barrel, up $0.5 or 0.75%. Brent crude was at $69.37, up
$0.33 or 0.48% higher.
The strong jobs data lifted U.S. Treasury yields. Benchmark
10-year notes were last yielding 1.3135%, down
slightly after surging from last week's low of 1.1270%.
"Having swum from a very inflation-better opinion this year
to a very disinflation view up to a week or so again, what we
are we getting now again is another rotation into some of the
reflation trades," said Sean Darby, a Jefferies strategist in
Hong Kong.
"The only thing that is different between now and the last
12 to 19 months is that it is likely to be accompanied by a
stronger dollar."
U.S. stock indexes were mostly soft on Monday, with the Dow
Jones Industrial Average closing down 0.3%, the S&P 500
off 0.09% and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.16%.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was
0.02% higher.
In the United States, the Senate came closer to passing a $1
trillion infrastructure package, though it still has to go
through the House.
Investors were still assessing whether Friday's strong U.S.
payrolls report would take the Fed a step nearer to winding back
its stimulus and were eagerly awaiting inflation figures due on
Wednesday.
"What we're seeing is a little bit of early profit-taking on
the back of fear that tapering will come in earlier in
September," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at
Nordea Asset Management. "But as you can see, it has little
impact because the effect of a better economy far outweighs the
substitution effect of higher interest rates."
However, the pace of tapering was still up in the air and
would decide when an actual rate increase comes, he said. The
Fed is currently buying $120 billion of assets a month.
The spread of the Delta variant could argue for a longer
taper.
In currency markets, the dollar index moved 0.02%
lower, with the euro up 0.01% to $1.1739, near its lowest
since early April.
The dollar held firm against the yen at 110.32 yen,
near its highest level in about two weeks.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Matt Scuffham in New
York; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)