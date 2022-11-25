Advanced search
Stocks mixed as investors eye Black Friday sales

11/25/2022 | 05:04pm EST
STORY: Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed on Friday in a subdued, holiday-shortened trading session, as investors closely watched Black Friday sales.

The Dow closed up nearly half a percent, the S&P ended basically flat and the Nasdaq shed about half a percent.

Kevin Barry is Chief Investment Officer at Summit Financial.

"As we look at today's market, it's about flat. No real sector is up or down by more than 1%. So you might think there's not much happening in the stock market, but I think below the surface, there's a tug-of-war going on between inflation and consumer confidence and spending. I do think that inflation won't come down fast enough and that consumers will max out their credit cards and ultimately, we'll see lower stock prices."

While deep discounts were expected to draw record crowds, razor-thin margins were expected to hurt many lower-end retailers.

Shares of Target, Macy's and Best Buy were mixed on Friday, while the S&P consumer discretionary index rose slightly.

Shares of Apple fell 2% on news of reduced iPhone shipments from a Foxconn plant in China in November as production was hit by worker unrest over the country's strict health rules.

All three indexes ended the Thanksgiving week with gains, led by the Dow, which rose just under 1.8%.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.96% 148.11 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
BEST BUY CO., INC. -1.41% 81.23 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.52% 11226.36 Real-time Quote.-27.87%
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.91% 28.85 Delayed Quote.4.15%
