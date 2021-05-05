Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks mostly rise but Nasdaq falls; dollar backs off two-week high

05/05/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Wall St. sign is seen near the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stock indexes mostly rose globally on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq ended lower for the second day, while the U.S. dollar eased off its highest in more than two weeks.

The Dow hit a record high and the S&P 500 ended up slightly, supported by gains in energy and other economically sensitive sectors including materials and financials. The S&P 500 energy index ended up 3.3%.

Investors were positioning themselves ahead of Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report, expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month.

Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said it was possible Treasuries could move if the data varies much from forecasts.

"It would have to be closer to 1.2 million (in jobs gains) to have the market really feel like growth is accelerating at a pace that's a little above what people expected coming into this," Rodriguez said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.31 points, or 0.29%, to 34,230.34, the S&P 500 gained 2.93 points, or 0.07%, to 4,167.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.08 points, or 0.37%, to 13,582.43.

The Nasdaq's move followed sharp declines on Tuesday, when technology-related shares added to losses after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy from overheating. Yellen later said she was not "predicting or recommending" a near-term rate hike.

On Wednesday, Peloton Interactive Inc shares fell 14.6% on its announcement to recall its treadmills amid reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.82% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.29%.

Upbeat earnings and business activity in Europe boosted stock prices there. Data showed euro zone business activity quickened last month, while the services industry returned to growth.

India's Nifty 50 was 0.8% higher as the central bank rolled out measures to support the coronavirus-ravaged economy.

The dollar was near flat following softer-than-expected U.S. economic data. U.S. private payrolls rose by the most in seven months in April, ADP data showed, as companies boosted production to meet a surge in demand amid massive government spending and rising vaccinations. But the 742,000 private jobs created fell short of the 800,000 jobs expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

A separate report showed services industry activity eased in April from a record level in March, likely due to shortages of inputs as demand surged, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed.

The dollar index fell 0.007%, with the euro down 0.07% to $1.2004.

In the U.S. Treasury market, yields drifted lower as inflation expectations leaped to multi-year highs even as Fed officials downplayed the risk of a big rise in inflation.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 1 basis point at 1.5819%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

Oil ended little changed after two days of gains despite a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stocks. Brent crude rose 8 cents to settle at $68.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 6 cents to settle at $65.63.

Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,787.57 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.29% to $1,784.10 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London, Karen Pierog in Chicago, Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, and John McCrank and Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Kim Coghill, Will Dunham, Mark Heinrich, Sonya Hepinstall and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow ends at record high, Nasdaq falls as tech slides
RE
05:44pU.S. Senate panel to take up technology research spending bill -sources
RE
05:44pU.s. senate committee to take up proposal to allocate $112 billion for basic and advanced technology research and science on may 12 --sources
RE
05:36pPELOTON INTERACTIVE  : Stocks mostly rise but Nasdaq falls; dollar backs off 2-week high
RE
05:36pCorn exceeds eight-year high on global supply worries
RE
05:36pUtilities Slide On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pStocks mostly rise but Nasdaq falls; dollar backs off two-week high
RE
05:25pAllstate delivers large earnings beat in first quarter
RE
05:13pFinancials Up On Rotation Into Value From Growth Sectors -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pKPMG UK staff to work in offices up to four days a fortnight from June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high
3Yellen brings some relief
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Facing chips shortage, Biden may s..
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Qualcomm, 3M, Caterpillar, Paramount, Under Armour...

HOT NEWS