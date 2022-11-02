Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision

11/02/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

U.S. stocks mostly climb after Fed announcement

*

Dollar down sharply vs yen

*

Fed delivers 75 bps hike as expected

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher in choppy trading while the dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike but signaled that smaller increases may be coming.

U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline after the announcement.

The U.S. central bank announced the rate hike, as expected, following its two-day meeting. But it suggested that future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps.

The Fed has been aggressively raising rates in order to bring down inflation, and investors have been speculating when it could get less aggressive in its tightening cycle.

The S&P 500 was lower ahead of the Fed news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195.45 points, or 0.6%, to 32,848.65, the S&P 500 gained 6.76 points, or 0.18%, to 3,862.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.57 points, or 0.09%, to 10,881.27.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.43%.

"The Fed is finally acknowledging that they've already done a lot, and it might be prudent to slow the pace of hikes. You can't keep popping pills until you feel better. Sometimes you have to wait for the medicine to take effect," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Benchmark 10-year notes last were down 3.3 basis points to 4.019%, from 4.052% late on Tuesday.

In currencies, against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 1.4% to 146.21 yen.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Kim Coghill, Mark Potter, Alex Richardson and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:11pFrigid winter? New Englanders will pay through frozen noses for oil and gas
RE
03:03pMarketmind: Turn, turn ... turn?
RE
03:01pBolsonaro backers call on Brazil military to intervene after Lula victory
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.70% to Settle at $6.2680 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pDollar slips after Fed seen tilting dovish following statement
RE
02:58pEuro pares gains, up 0.09% on day at $0.9883…
RE
02:53pSpot gold turns negative…
RE
02:52pBerlusconi-backed MFE raises stake in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1
RE
02:51pFed's Powell says too soon to speculate over rate hike pause
RE
02:51pStocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
2Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
3Analyst recommendations: BAT, Microsoft, NXP Semi, Snowflake, Clorox...
4Maersk 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations but Demand Seen Slowing This Year
5ADIDAS : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS