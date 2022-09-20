Stocks muted, Sweden kicks off salvo of central bank hikes

* Swedish central bank hikes by 1 percentage point
* Dollar steady near two-decade highs
* Fed, BoE and Swiss central banks eyed
* Euro zone yields climb higher
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Stocks were little changed on
Tuesday as investors braced for more hefty interest rate hikes
from central banks to quell inflation, with Sweden setting the
tone ahead of its U.S., Swiss and British counterparts later in
the week.
The dollar was steady near a two-decade high versus
major peers, crude oil prices were little changed, and euro zone
bond yields hit new multi-year highs on concerns over
high energy prices.
Asian and European bourses used a tailwind from Monday's
advance on Wall Street to chalk up modest gains, with the STOXX
index of 600 European companies flat.
The benchmark is down about 16% for the year as fallout from
war in Ukraine and rising borrowing costs fuel recession fears.
The MSCI all country stock index was 0.2%
ahead, leaving it down about 20% from a lifetime high in
January. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis,
advanced 0.22%.
Sweden's central bank hiked rates by a greater than expected
full percentage point on Tuesday and warned of more to come. The
Fed is also expected to raise rates when a two-day meeting ends
on Wednesday, with the Bank of England anticipated to hike on
Thursday.
"Tighter monetary policy around the world will increase the
headwinds for risk assets - after all, central bankers are
deliberately trying to slow aggregate demand," ING bank said.
Markets are priced for rates to climb as high as 4.5% by
early 2023, compared with the Fed's current 2.25%-2.5% policy
rate range.
Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management,
said the U.S. central bank would likely ease the pace of hikes
going into next year.
"The market, in a way, is probably expecting a peak in
rates," Paolini said, adding that market focus would then switch
to how higher rates were affecting economies and company
earnings.
"We haven't seen it yet fully, I believe, as significant
downgrade in earnings which I think will come. The downside for
bonds is limited," Paolini said.
Inverted yield curves or long-term interest rates below
short-term rates, were also a red flag historically to buying
shares, he added.
CONTRARIAN CHINA
China's central bank kept its benchmark lending rates
unchanged at a monthly fixing on Tuesday, as
expected.
The other exception is the Bank of Japan, also due to meet
this week and which has shown no sign of abandoning its
ultra-easy yield curve policy despite a drastic slide in the yen
and inflation hitting its fastest pace in eight years.
"Just because nobody expects anything coming from Japan, the
central bank there could be the more interesting one this week
because any hint they are going to change anything could have
massive implications for the yen," Paolini said.
Share trading resumed in Japan on Tuesday after a national
holiday. The Nikkei advanced 0.4% with technology stocks
largely driving the climb.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.12% higher
while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.2%.
Sentiment in Hong Kong was also boosted after the government
flagged that change to its COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for
all arrivals was coming soon, saying it wanted an "orderly
opening-up".
On Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.69%, the Nasdaq added 0.76%
while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.64%.
Higher interest rates have caused a sell-off in government
bonds. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was at 3.5082% after hitting 3.518% on Monday, its highest
level since April 2011.
The two-year U.S. yield, a barometer of future
inflation expectations, touched 3.9664% after climbing to a
fresh almost 15-year high of 3.970%.
Higher U.S. Treasury yields have helped strengthen the
dollar and made gold less attractive.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six counterparts, was 0.128% stronger at 109.680.
Spot gold was traded at $1,670 per ounce, down 0.3%
U.S. crude ticked up 0.3% to $86.01 a barrel. Brent
crude rose 0.4% to $92.48 per barrel.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, additional reporting by Julie Zhu;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Alison Williams)