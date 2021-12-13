Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks on firm ground as markets brace for central bank loaded week

12/13/2021 | 03:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Asian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates

LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks, oil prices and the dollar firmed on Monday as a generally upbeat mood took hold of world markets ahead of a host of central bank meetings this week that includes the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Equity markets across Europe opened higher, with the pan-region STOXX 600 index last up 0.35%, while U.S. equity futures were around 0.25% firmer.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.6%. It rose to its highest in almost five months on hopes for more stimulus as the country's top leaders vowed to prioritise economic stability in 2022.

Omicron remained a concern with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson warning of a "tidal wave" of new cases of the coronavirus variant, but markets are counting on vaccines to limit the economic fallout.

That view helped lift oil prices around 1%, while the dollar was broadly firm ahead of Tuesday's two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to signal a faster tapering of asset buying, and thus an earlier start to rate hikes. It will also update the dot plots for rates over the next couple of years.

The market is already well ahead, with a 25 basis point rise fully priced in by June.

Also meeting are the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan and all are heading toward normalising policy at their own, often glacial, pace.

"We expect that ultimately, the main central banks will begin hiking interest rates, and the market certainly expects that," said April LaRusse, head of fixed income investment specialists at Insight Investment.

"If the Fed increases the taper from $15 billion to something like $30 billion they could be finished by March, which would allow them to look to hike rates after that," she added.

The Treasury market has taken the risk of earlier Fed hikes with equanimity, perhaps in the belief that it will mean lower inflation over the long run and a lower peak for the cash rate.

Yields on 10-year notes rose almost 13 basis points last week, but at 1.49% remain well below the high for the year of 1.776%. [US/]

The prospect of a more aggressive Fed has been supportive of the dollar.

On Monday, the dollar index was around 0.2% firmer at 96.328. The greenback was also up almost a fifth of percent at 113.60 yen, while the euro slipped a quarter of a percent to $1.12875.

"We think the bar for a hawkish surprise from the Fed is set high, so unless it delivers a major revision to its forward guidance, the dollar rally looks due a pause," said Jonathan Petersen, a market economist at Capital Economics.

"That said, there is scope for the greenback to appreciate further over the course of next year."

Britain's pound weakened about 0.4% to $1.32240, with the government's latest warnings on the spread of Omicron weighing on sentiment.

Turkey's lira meanwhile crashed as much as 7% in just a few minutes to a new record near 15 to the dollar, gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut on Thursday.

In commodity markets, gold was busy going nowhere at $1,786 an ounce after gaining only fleeting support from Friday's lofty U.S. inflation reading.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in SYDNEY ; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Dhara Ranasinghe


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.04% 0.63312 Delayed Quote.0.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.7143 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.07% 1.17276 Delayed Quote.4.64%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.3229 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.695672 Delayed Quote.7.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.78455 Delayed Quote.0.03%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.19% 12235.85 Delayed Quote.4.60%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 1.12806 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.34% 0.011702 Delayed Quote.4.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.013211 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.41% 75.54 Delayed Quote.43.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.67788 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.42% 1075.39 Delayed Quote.21.74%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.27% 0.88647 Delayed Quote.7.98%
WTI -0.53% 72.119 Delayed Quote.46.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aChinese Nov smartphone shipments up 25% yr/yr -govt data
RE
03:57aStocks on firm ground as markets brace for central bank loaded week
RE
03:55aStocks on firm ground as markets brace for central bank loaded week
RE
03:53aRecruiter SThree expects annual net fees to surge; CEO to step down
RE
03:52aUNICREDIT : Ubs raises target price to eur 19.5 from eur 14.7
RE
03:52aChina's thermal coal futures jump 6% on illegal mining crackdown
RE
03:50aNew China import rules bring headaches for food and beverage makers
RE
03:44aMost UK manufacturers raising prices since at least 2000-survey
RE
03:42aMcDonalds to hire 12,000 people, open 200 restaurants in Italy by 2025, exec says
RE
03:39aLondon stocks muted after Omicron warning
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks on firm ground as markets brace for central bank loaded week
2Wyloo raises offer for nickel miner Noront after talks end with BHP
3DAIMLER TRUCK : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4China's SenseTime postpones $767 million Hong Kong IPO after U.S. ban
5Asia stocks rise, markets set for central bank parade

HOT NEWS