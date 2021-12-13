Stocks on firm ground as markets brace for central bank loaded week

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Europe shares open higher, U.S. stock futures up
* Fed, ECB, BoE, BOJ among host of central bank meetings
* Dollar firm, Turkey lira hits record low
* Stimulus hopes boost China stocks
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - World stocks, oil prices and the
dollar firmed on Monday as a generally upbeat mood took hold of
world markets ahead of a host of central bank meetings this week
that includes the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Equity markets across Europe opened higher,
with the pan-region STOXX 600 index last up 0.35%,
while U.S. equity futures were around 0.25% firmer.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.6%. It
rose to its highest in almost five months on hopes for more
stimulus as the country's top leaders vowed to prioritise
economic stability in 2022.
Omicron remained a concern with British Prime Minster Boris
Johnson warning of a "tidal wave" of new cases of the
coronavirus variant, but markets are counting on vaccines to
limit the economic fallout.
That view helped lift oil prices around 1% ,
while the dollar was broadly firm ahead of Tuesday's two-day
Federal Reserve meeting.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to signal a faster
tapering of asset buying, and thus an earlier start to rate
hikes. It will also update the dot plots for rates over the next
couple of years.
The market is already well ahead, with a 25 basis point rise
fully priced in by June.
Also meeting are the European Central Bank, the Bank of
England and the Bank of Japan and all are heading toward
normalising policy at their own, often glacial, pace.
"We expect that ultimately, the main central banks will
begin hiking interest rates, and the market certainly expects
that," said April LaRusse, head of fixed income investment
specialists at Insight Investment.
"If the Fed increases the taper from $15 billion to
something like $30 billion they could be finished by March,
which would allow them to look to hike rates after that," she
added.
The Treasury market has taken the risk of earlier Fed hikes
with equanimity, perhaps in the belief that it will mean lower
inflation over the long run and a lower peak for the cash rate.
Yields on 10-year notes rose almost 13 basis
points last week, but at 1.49% remain well below the high for
the year of 1.776%.
The prospect of a more aggressive Fed has been supportive of
the dollar.
On Monday, the dollar index was around 0.2% firmer at 96.328
. The greenback was also up almost a fifth of percent at
113.60 yen, while the euro slipped a quarter of a percent
to $1.12875.
"We think the bar for a hawkish surprise from the Fed is set
high, so unless it delivers a major revision to its forward
guidance, the dollar rally looks due a pause," said Jonathan
Petersen, a market economist at Capital Economics.
"That said, there is scope for the greenback to appreciate
further over the course of next year."
Britain's pound weakened about 0.4% to $1.32240,
with the government's latest warnings on the spread of Omicron
weighing on sentiment.
Turkey's lira meanwhile crashed as much as 7% in just a few
minutes to a new record near 15 to the dollar,
gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new
economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut on
Thursday.
In commodity markets, gold was busy going nowhere at $1,786
an ounce after gaining only fleeting support from
Friday's lofty U.S. inflation reading.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Wayne
Cole in SYDNEY ; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)