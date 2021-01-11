Stocks pause for breath as bond selloff extends

SYDNEY/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Stocks took a breather
on Tuesday, easing from record highs as political turmoil in
Washington and rising coronavirus cases gave pause, though a
selloff in U.S. Treasuries extended as investors reckon on a big
spending government.
The yield on benchmark U.S. government 10-year debt
, which rises when prices fall, gained as much as 2.4
basis points to a fresh ten-month high of 1.1580%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3% after touching an all-time high on
Monday, led by a 1.6% drop in South Korea as investors took some
profit from a soaring Kospi.
Drugmakers lifted Japan's Nikkei to a fresh
three-decade high after reports of another effective COVID-19
treatment, though the index eased to flat by lunchtime.
S&P 500 futures were steady in Asia on Monday. Strong
inflows helped Chinese blue chips 1% higher.
A resurgent U.S. dollar clung to four days of gains against
other major currencies, holding the euro and yen
close to multi-week lows.
"We've seen a very strong week or so (in equities) and I
think the lower moves we are seeing are a bit of profit-taking,"
said Chad Padowitz, chief investment officer at Talaria Capital
in Melbourne.
"I don't think higher interest rates or inflation
expectations are being an area of concern for equities at the
moment."
Political uncertainty tempered the mood somewhat as
Democrats introduced a resolution to impeach U.S. President
Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection following a
violent attack on the Capitol last week.
Overnight, the Nasdaq led modest losses on Wall
Street, falling 1.3% as investors sold tech giants who have
taken actions against Trump and his supporters.
Twitter tumbled 6.4% on Monday after it permanently
suspended Trump's account last Friday.
SHORT SQUEEZE
The U.S. yield curve is steepening because investors expect
a big-spending, big-borrowing United States government after
Democrats last week won control of both houses of Congress.
The yield on U.S. 10-year debt is up 23 basis points already
this year and the spread between the two-year and 10-year
Treasury yields is now wider than 100 basis
points for the first time since July 2017.
Flows from the huge and sudden selloff have supported
equities while tapping the brakes on short dollar positions.
Renewed focus on inflation expectations will have investors
closely watching U.S. CPI data due on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the dollar index has bounced 1.5% from
last week's nearly three-year low as investors trim what have
become very large short positions.
"We shift towards being net neutral on the dollar for now,
pending how Treasury yields evolve in the coming sessions," said
OCBC Bank strategist Terence Wu in a note to clients.
"Our bias is for the 10-year yield to experience some
pull-back ... we will more concerned should the 10y yield breach
1.25-1.30% levels, and be on a clear path towards 1.60%. That
may be the signal for a more sustained dollar strengthening."
Elsewhere, investors are expecting guidance on the extent to
which executives see a rebound in 2021 earnings and the economy
from results and conference calls from JP Morgan, Citi
and Wells Fargo on Friday.
U.S. crude was steady at $52.25 per barrel and Brent
was flat at $55.64.
Gold which has been sold as U.S. yields rise because
it pays no interest, steadied at $1,850 an ounce.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Chibuike Oguh in New
York. Writing by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes and
Lincoln Feast)