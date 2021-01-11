Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks pause for breath as bond selloff extends

01/11/2021 | 11:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Stocks took a breather on Tuesday, easing from record highs as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases gave pause, though a selloff in U.S. Treasuries extended as investors reckon on a big spending government.

The yield on benchmark U.S. government 10-year debt , which rises when prices fall, gained as much as 2.4 basis points to a fresh ten-month high of 1.1580%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% after touching an all-time high on Monday, led by a 1.6% drop in South Korea as investors took some profit from a soaring Kospi.

Drugmakers lifted Japan's Nikkei to a fresh three-decade high after reports of another effective COVID-19 treatment, though the index eased to flat by lunchtime.

S&P 500 futures were steady in Asia on Monday. Strong inflows helped Chinese blue chips 1% higher.

A resurgent U.S. dollar clung to four days of gains against other major currencies, holding the euro and yen close to multi-week lows.

"We've seen a very strong week or so (in equities) and I think the lower moves we are seeing are a bit of profit-taking," said Chad Padowitz, chief investment officer at Talaria Capital in Melbourne.

"I don't think higher interest rates or inflation expectations are being an area of concern for equities at the moment."

Political uncertainty tempered the mood somewhat as Democrats introduced a resolution to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection following a violent attack on the Capitol last week.

Overnight, the Nasdaq led modest losses on Wall Street, falling 1.3% as investors sold tech giants who have taken actions against Trump and his supporters.

Twitter tumbled 6.4% on Monday after it permanently suspended Trump's account last Friday.

SHORT SQUEEZE

The U.S. yield curve is steepening because investors expect a big-spending, big-borrowing United States government after Democrats last week won control of both houses of Congress.

The yield on U.S. 10-year debt is up 23 basis points already this year and the spread between the two-year and 10-year Treasury yields is now wider than 100 basis points for the first time since July 2017.

Flows from the huge and sudden selloff have supported equities while tapping the brakes on short dollar positions. Renewed focus on inflation expectations will have investors closely watching U.S. CPI data due on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index has bounced 1.5% from last week's nearly three-year low as investors trim what have become very large short positions.

"We shift towards being net neutral on the dollar for now, pending how Treasury yields evolve in the coming sessions," said OCBC Bank strategist Terence Wu in a note to clients.

"Our bias is for the 10-year yield to experience some pull-back ... we will more concerned should the 10y yield breach 1.25-1.30% levels, and be on a clear path towards 1.60%. That may be the signal for a more sustained dollar strengthening."

Elsewhere, investors are expecting guidance on the extent to which executives see a rebound in 2021 earnings and the economy from results and conference calls from JP Morgan, Citi and Wells Fargo on Friday.

U.S. crude was steady at $52.25 per barrel and Brent was flat at $55.64.

Gold which has been sold as U.S. yields rise because it pays no interest, steadied at $1,850 an ounce.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Chibuike Oguh in New York. Writing by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.31% 1756.29 Delayed Quote.0.21%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.15% 3114.21 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
APPLE INC. -2.32% 128.98 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.29% 31008.69 Delayed Quote.1.61%
FACEBOOK INC -4.01% 256.84 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.34% 3156.76 Real-time Quote.9.60%
NASDAQ 100 -1.55% 12902.491371 Delayed Quote.1.68%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.25% 13036.430846 Delayed Quote.2.43%
NIKKEI 225 2.36% 28139.03 Real-time Quote.2.53%
S&P 500 -0.66% 3799.61 Delayed Quote.1.16%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01/11Stocks pause for breath as bond selloff extends
RE
01/11Kaplan says would be strongly against use of negative interest rates in u.s.
RE
01/11Uganda converts some bonds due this month to longer tenures amid cash squeeze
RE
01/11BoE's Tenreyro sees case for sub-zero interest rates, darker short-run outlook
RE
01/11Rbc ceo dave mckay sees pent-up inflation from excess demand in the economy, but doesn't expect interest rates to rise in short term
RE
01/11Dollar rebound pushes pound below $1.35; UK negative rates risk in focus
RE
01/11Euro zone bond yields jump as risk-off mood grips markets
RE
01/11Euro zone bond yields dip, market torn between COVID-19 caution and reflation
RE
01/10Britain's Sunak says higher interest rates could lift cost of repaying govt debt -report
RE
01/08Stimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records, bonds hit 11-mth lows
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
2Wall St ends lower with Washington turmoil, earnings in view
3Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says
5PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK : Indonesia's Sriwijaya flew old planes and neglected routes to become No.3..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ