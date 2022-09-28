Stocks pull off 2020 lows, Bank of England steps in to calm UK bond market

*
Stocks pare some losses, UK gilts roar higher
Bank of England says will step into the bond market
Sterling whips higher in volatile trading
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Global equities pulled off
two-year lows on Wednesday, after the Bank of England said it
would step into the bond market to stem a damaging rise in
borrowing costs, thereby dampening investors fears of contagion
across the financial system.
The BoE said it would temporarily buy long-dated bonds -
linked most closely to workers' pensions and home loans - in
light of a surge in 30-year bond yields above 5%, their highest
since 2002.
Sterling, which hit record lows against the dollar on
Monday, whipsawed in volatile trade, while gilt prices roared
higher, fuelled by the central bank's commitment to postpone a
planned sale aimed at reducing the bonds it bought during the
depths of the pandemic.
Investors have been rattled in the last week in particular
by soaring bond yields, as central bankers have raced to raise
interest rates to contain red-hot inflation before it tips the
global economy into recession.
The dollar, the ultimate safe-haven in times of market
turmoil, rose to its highest in two decades, spurred on yields
on the benchmark 10-year Treasury topping 4.0% for
the first time since 2010.
The pound briefly fell by as much as 1% after the BoE's
announcement, while UK stocks cut losses, which in turn helped
the broader European equity market edge further out of the red.
"The surge in bond yields threatens the housing market and
broader economy. But the BoE still has to raise the policy
rate," Kenneth Broux, Societe Generale currency strategist,
said.
"You also have the contagion element. The IMF and the U.S.
Treasury waded in yesterday in fear of global contagion from
gilts to other markets," he said.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ratings agency
Moody's criticised Britain's new economic strategy announced on
Friday, which has sparked a collapse in the value of British
assets.
The MSCI All-World index was last down 0.5%,
having pulled off a session trough that marked its lowest since
November 2020. It is heading for a 9% drop in September - its
biggest monthly decline since March 2020's 13% fall.
In Europe, the STOXX 600 pared losses to trade down
just 0.3% on the day, having fallen earlier by as much as 2%.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.3% on the day, as was the midcap
index. Both were down by over 2% earlier on. Wall Street
looked set for just a modestly weaker open, with S&P 500 futures
down 0.1%, having lost over 1% prior to the BoE comments.
European government bonds got a lift from the surge in the
value of UK gilts.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 7 basis points
to 2.17%, unwinding from an 11-year high of 2.35%.
"The Bank of England is restoring some calm to the markets.
Finally there is a central bank that is moving in the right
direction. Italy's BPTs and German Bunds have recovered and
equities are above lows as well," said Carlo Franchini, head of
institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan.
KEEP CALM AND DON'T BUY STERLING
At the heart of this week's sell-off across global markets
was the British government's so-called "mini-budget" last week
that announced a raft of tax cuts and little in the way of
detail as to how those would be funded.
Gilt prices have plunged and the pound has hit record lows
as a result.
Sterling was last down 0.8% at $1.0655, still above
Monday's record trough of $1.0327 but set for its biggest
monthly slide since the Brexit vote in June 2016.
Strategists at Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, said
earlier on Wednesday that they believed UK assets were in for
more losses, as the UK's fiscal credibility remained on the
line.
"We believe risks remain tilted to the downside – given how
much is already priced-in, less aggressive signalling from the
BoE will accelerate the move to below parity, in our view,"
strategists led by Laurent Crosnier, global head of FX, wrote.
"Therefore, despite this strong movement, we believe
investors should avoid catching a falling knife and resist the
temptation to jump into the GBP, as we still don't see the light
at the end of the tunnel with regard to the currency's descent,"
they said.
The safe-haven dollar has been a major beneficiary from the
rout in sterling, rising to a fresh 20-year peak of 114.780
against a basket of currencies.
The euro fell for a sixth straight day, dropping 0.3% to
$0.9567 narrowly off last week's 20-year low of
$0.9528.
Oil prices jumped in line with other risk assets, with
Brent up 0.7% at $86.78 a barrel, while U.S. crude
rose 0.6% to $79 a barrel.
