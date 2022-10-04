Stocks rally as job data lifts hope of Fed easing

The Dow rose 2.8%. The S&P 500 climbed 3% - biggest single-day rally in two years - while the Nasdaq jumped three and third percent.

A closely watched measure of labor demand known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, showed U.S. job openings fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August.

Dan Wantrobski, technical strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, suggested the hot labor market was starting to cool, which could potentially lead the Fed to pull back on its aggressive plan to slow the economy to fight inflation.

"JOLTs coming in really, I think, much weaker than anticipated. And I think that is giving traders and investors reason to believe that perhaps we are seeing signs of peak inflation behind us, that the economy is starting to cool as the Fed intends to see. And, therefore, the Fed may become more accommodative in terms of its recent aggressive stance on fighting inflation."

Rate-sensitive tech stocks rose, with Apple, Microsoft and Amazon leading Tuesday's rally - as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell for a second day in a row.

Shares of Twitter soared more than 22% after sources said billionaire Elon Musk proposed going ahead with his original offer to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

Shares of Tesla had been up about 6% before the news of the CEO's proposal and immediately cut gains, ending less than 3% higher amid the broad rally.