Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks rally as job data lifts hope of Fed easing

10/04/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Wall Street rallied for a second straight day Tuesday after a weaker-than-expected report on the labor market lifted investor hopes that the Federal Reserve might temper its aggressive stance on raising interest rates.

The Dow rose 2.8%. The S&P 500 climbed 3% - biggest single-day rally in two years - while the Nasdaq jumped three and third percent.

A closely watched measure of labor demand known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, showed U.S. job openings fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August.

Dan Wantrobski, technical strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, suggested the hot labor market was starting to cool, which could potentially lead the Fed to pull back on its aggressive plan to slow the economy to fight inflation.

"JOLTs coming in really, I think, much weaker than anticipated. And I think that is giving traders and investors reason to believe that perhaps we are seeing signs of peak inflation behind us, that the economy is starting to cool as the Fed intends to see. And, therefore, the Fed may become more accommodative in terms of its recent aggressive stance on fighting inflation."

Rate-sensitive tech stocks rose, with Apple, Microsoft and Amazon leading Tuesday's rally - as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell for a second day in a row.

Shares of Twitter soared more than 22% after sources said billionaire Elon Musk proposed going ahead with his original offer to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

Shares of Tesla had been up about 6% before the news of the CEO's proposal and immediately cut gains, ending less than 3% higher amid the broad rally.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pStocks rally as job data lifts hope of Fed easing
RE
05:56pRepublicans 'doubling down' on 'extreme' abortion position -Biden
RE
05:40pExxon signals strong Q3 earnings on natural gas
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.89% to 102.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.65% to $0.9987 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 1.35% to $1.1475 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.29% to 144.14 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 8.43% to $0.065 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Gained 2.88% to $1362.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pExxon projects oil and gas earnings easing in third quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Musk said to go ahead with $54.20 a share Twitter deal - Bloomberg repo..
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Gilead, Micron, Nike, Uber...
4KION : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5U.S. job openings post biggest drop in nearly 2-1/2 years in August

HOT NEWS