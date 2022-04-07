Stocks rally late, 10-yr U.S. Treasury yield touches 3-yr high

* U.S. stocks end higher
* 10-year Treasury yield rises
* Investors still digesting Fed signals
NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - Stock indexes mostly rose on
Thursday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares, while the
U.S. dollar climbed to its highest in nearly two years and the
U.S. Treasury 10-year yield touched a three-year high following
hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve.
Wall Street stocks reversed early declines to end the day
higher.
Helping to boost the S&P 500, Pfizer Inc jumped
4.3%after the pharmaceutical company said it would buy privately
held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million, its
second acquisition in less than six months.
"Things have gotten a little stretched to the downside in
the short term, and traders started coming in to pick away at
some longs, cover some shorts," said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"We've been trading in relatively thin liquidity the last
two weeks, which makes it easier to have (bigger) moves both up
and down."
St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, a voter this year on
the Federal Open Market Committee, said the Fed remains behind
in its fight against inflation despite increases in mortgage
rates and government bond yields. A day earlier, minutes
released from the Fed's March meeting suggested the U.S. central
bank's balance sheet reduction could start next month.
U.S. Treasury yields have jumped along with expectations of
faster policy tightening by the Fed and other central banks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.06 points,
or 0.25%, to 34,583.57, the S&P 500 gained 19.06 points,
or 0.43%, to 4,500.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added
8.48 points, or 0.06%, to 13,897.30.
The S&P 500 ended lower for the last two sessions in a row.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.21% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.11%.
In Treasuries, the 2 year-10 year spread widened as traders
sharpened their focus on the pace and scope of the Fed's plans
to reduce its balance sheet.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.8
basis points to 2.647% while the 2-year note yield
was down 4.5 basis points at 2.457%, leaving the 2-10 spread at
18.72 basis points.
The near 27 basis point widening of that spread so far this
week is the most for any week back to June 2013. Last week the
spread tightened 27.5 basis points in the sharpest weekly
tightening since September 2011. The yield curve
inverted last week, signaling to some investors that a recession
may be coming in a year or two.
In the foreign exchange market, the dollar index hit 99.823
, the highest since late May 2020. The euro hit
a one-month trough against the dollar at $1.0871.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, with the euro last unchanged at
$1.0878.
The euro has been pressured by what ING analysts called a
"double threat" from mounting sanctions on Russia and
uncertainty about the French election.
France votes on Sunday in the first presidential election
round. While incumbent Emmanuel Macron is likely to re-take the
presidency, his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen has been
closing the gap, opinion polls show.
Oil settled lower, with Brent crude futures falling
49 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $100.58 a barrel and U.S. West
Texas Intermediate crude falling 20 cents, or 0.6%, to
settle at $96.03.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Rodrigo Campos and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, and
Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Kim Coghill, Barbara Lewis and
David Gregorio)