Stocks rally, yields and dollar fall as Powell signals slower hikes

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) -
Wall Street equities closed sharply higher on Wednesday
while U.S. Treasury yields declined and the dollar sank after
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could
slow the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December," even
as he cautioned that inflation was still too high.
While roughly in line with previous comments, Powell's words
were a relief for investors who had feared more hawkishness.
Still, Powell warned that the fight against inflation was far
from over and that key questions remained unanswered, including
how high rates will ultimately need to rise, and for how long.
After waiting "with bated breath" for any clarification on
Fed tightening, Wednesday's comments provided relief to the
market, according to Chuck Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at
Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.
"And anything that gives hope to the idea the Fed is
becoming less hawkish is viewed as a positive for stocks, at
least on a short-term basis," said Carlson.
The S&P had fallen in the previous three sessions with
strategists attributing the caution to pre-speech jitters. After
Wednesday's rally it was still down 14.4% year-to-date.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 737.24 points,
or 2.18%, to 34,589.77, the S&P 500 gained 122.48 points,
or 3.09%, to 4,080.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added
484.22 points, or 4.41%, to 11,468.00.
All three of Wall Street's major averages showed their
second monthly advance in a row with a 5.4% gain for the S&P,
compared with a 5.7% monthly gain for the Dow and the Nasdaq's
4.4% increase.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 2.47% and showed a gain of 7.9% for November, its
strongest monthly advance since November 2020.
U.S. Treasury yields retreated across the board after
trading higher for most of the session before Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone than the market
expected, implying slower rate hikes as soon as December.
"Generally, the market seems to have priced in the worst of
it already, and just sort of getting the event volatility out of
play is sort of helping risk assets," said John Luke Tyner,
fixed income portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors in
Fairhope, Alabama.
Benchmark 10-year notes were down 12.6 basis
points to 3.622%, from 3.748% late on Monday. The 30-year bond
was last down 4.7 basis points to yield 3.7546%,
from 3.802%. The 2-year note was last was down 13.6
basis points to yield 4.337%, from 4.473%.
The dollar also lost ground in response to Powell's comments
and was on track for its biggest monthly percentage decline
against the euro since Sept. 2010.
Powell's mention of slowing rate hikes "gave permission for
stocks to take off and the dollar to turn lower,” said Joe
Perry, senior market analyst at FOREX.COM in New York.
The dollar index fell 0.795%, with the euro up
0.75% to $1.0404.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.47% versus the greenback
at 138.07 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2048, up 0.79% on the day.
Oil prices rallied to settle up by over $2 per barrel on
signs of tighter supply, a weaker dollar and optimism over a
Chinese demand recovery. Capping gains, though, was the OPEC+
decision to hold its Dec. 4 meeting virtually that signals
little likelihood of a policy change, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
U.S. crude settled up 3% at $80.55 per barrel
while Brent finished at $85.43, up 2.8% on the day.
Gold prices rose as the non-yielding asset showing its
biggest monthly gain since July 2020.
Spot gold added 1.1% to $1,768.65 an ounce. U.S. gold
futures gained 1.20% to $1,769.40 an ounce.
