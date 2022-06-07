Stocks rebound on Target's inflation angle; bond yields slip

(Adds gold, oil settlement prices)
* Stocks resurge as Target's warning hints at inflation peak
* Dollar hits 20-year high vs yen, sterling struggles
* Oil gains as market juggles risk sentiment with tight
supply
NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - World shares rebounded on
Tuesday on the notion inflation may be peaking after Target Corp
said it would offer deep discounts to clear inventory as
consumers change their shopping habits, while Treasury yields
fell after a surprise rate hike in Australia.
Target. a major retail chain, cut its quarterly
profit margin forecast and said it would mark down prices in the
second quarter in a surprise forecast revision that sent shares
of the retailer 2.60% lower.
Target, along with Walmart, had reported a much
steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly profit in May, roiling
the retail industry. The retail sector of the
pan-European STOXX index on Tuesday closed down 0.94%.
But Target's warning was seen as having a positive impact on
inflation and could help the Federal Reserve and other central
banks fight the sharp rise in consumer prices - even as U.S.
crude oil hit a 13-week high.
Stocks on Wall Street resurged and European stocks trimmed
losses as investors saw Target's plans as helping the Federal
Reserve slow inflation without sparking a deep slowdown.
"Target cuts both ways. On the one hand obviously it's
negative news for Target. But on the other it's one of the first
large signals that inflation may be peaking," said Rick Meckler,
a partner at Cherry Lane Investments.
"Of course, this is the scenario of a soft landing. That we
raise rates, that it reins in inflation some, but it doesn’t
stop the economy," he said.
The MSCI's benchmark for global stocks < .MIWD00000PUS>
gained 0.25%, while the STOXX 600 index fell 0.28%.
Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at Ameriprise
Financial, said Target's announcement suggested more companies
will begin to lay the groundwork for reduced earnings.
"We could see an earnings recession this year without seeing
an economic recession, which would mean we would get zero
earnings growth," he said. "That's a headwind for stocks."
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
0.59%, the S&P 500 gained 0.71% and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.73%.
The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 50
basis points - the most in 22 years - and flagged more
tightening ahead as it moves to restrain surging inflation.
The European Central Bank is expected to start a tightening
cycle later this week.
"Central bankers are playing catch-up with the fact that
inflation is very, very high and they need to kind of tamp it
down through higher rates," Saglimbene said.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 5.7
basis points to 2.981%, below the key 3% threshold ahead of data
on Friday expected to show still high U.S. inflation.
A high reading would firm up expectations that the Fed could
raise rates more than the anticipated 50 basis points increase
at its upcoming policy meeting next week and in July.
In Europe, benchmark 10-year German bund yields
also dipped 4.1 basis points but held near Monday's highs ahead
of the ECB meeting on Thursday. They last traded at 1.288%.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a
no-confidence vote among his Conservative Party's lawmakers on
Monday, but the thin margin of victory spurred talk of a move to
replace him, hitting sterling and gilts.
Ten-year gilt yields touched a seven-year high
at 2.265% and were last almost flat on the day.
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index fell
0.146%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.0704 on expectations
of a hawkish ECB tilt.
The U.S. currency rose to its highest since 2002 against the
yen and was last up 0.53% after the Bank of Japan
governor promised support for the economy and easy monetary
policy even as prices start to rise.
Sterling was last trading at $1.259, up 0.48% on the
day.
The Australian dollar gained as much as 0.76% just
after the supersized RBA rate hike, but quickly shed gains to
trade flat on the day.
Oil prices gained about 1%, with U.S. crude closing at a
13-week high, on supply concerns, including the lack of a
nuclear deal with Iran and the prospect of higher demand after
China relaxes lockdowns imposed to control the coronavirus
pandemic.
U.S. crude futures rose 91 cents to settle at $119.41
a barrel, while Brent settled up $1.06 at $120.57.
Gold rose as the dollar gave up some gains, while investors
positioned for U.S. inflation readings later this week for cues
on the Fed's interest rate hike trajectory.
U.S. gold futures settled 0.5% higher at $1,852.10 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Danilo
Masoni and Tom Westbrook, Editing by Bernadette Baum and Mark
Heinrich)