Stocks rise as investors put aside rate hike fears

(Updates prices throughout, adds closing European share prices)
* U.S. stocks rally on tech sector gains
* European shares gain on strong earnings
* U.S. two-year treasuries yields rise to Feb 2020 high
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rallied on
Wednesday, with Wall Street rising again on a Big Tech boost and
European shares gaining on strong earnings as investors put
aside worries about rising interest rates for now.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 1% as
tech stocks extended their rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 280.24 points,
or 0.79%, to 35,743.02, the S&P 500 gained 57.71 points,
or 1.28%, to 4,579.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added
233.43 points, or 1.64%, to 14,427.89 by 1:58 P.M. EST.
The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 1.7% with
automakers leading gains with a 4.0% jump. Volkswagen
was among the top boosts to the index, up 6.1%,
while its biggest investor, holding company Porsche <SE
PSHG_p.DE> jumped 8.2%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.8% to a more than two-week high and the
blue-chip Nikkei closed just over 1% higher.
Investors also took comfort in positive news headlines over
recent days suggesting tensions between the West and Russia over
Ukraine may be easing and a string of upbeat earnings lifted
sentiment towards risk assets.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who met Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Monday, said on Tuesday he believed steps can
be taken to de-escalate the crisis in which Russia has massed
troops near Ukraine but says it does not plan an attack.
Mega-cap names such as Apple Inc, Tesla Inc
, Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp
all rose. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc was
also up, on track to end its four-day slump.
French fund manager Amundi on Wednesday posted a
strong rise in earnings, quarterly results from British
drugmaker GSK beat forecasts and Dutch bank ABN Amro
reported a higher-than-expected net profit of 552
million euros for the fourth quarter.
"Last few days have seen positive headlines over
Russia/Ukraine with negotiations between Macron and Putin and
reports of German efforts to deescalate the crisis," said Mohit
Kumar, managing director, interest rates strategy, Jefferies.
"But we retain our view that a greater concern for risky
assets is a removal of central bank accommodation as markets
have become used to abundant liquidity and low rates for a long
period of time."
Major central banks have turned more hawkish in the face of
stickier than anticipated inflation, sending bond yields higher.
The European Central Bank could raise rates this year, new
Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said in a newspaper
interview.
Barring any big surprises, Thursday's U.S. consumer price
index should cement expectations the Federal Reserve will raise
rates next month, with a strong print offering further support
to those tipping a larger 50-basis point rise.
Japan's 10-year bond yield pulled back from a
session peak of 0.215%, its highest since January 2016. But
after sharp selling, broader bond markets stabilised with prices
rising and yields falling.
The U.S. two-year Treasury yield rose to its highest since
February 2020.
"Our economists expect the Fed to hike five times this year,
three times in 2023, and twice in 2024," Goldman Sachs said in a
research note.
"We have revised up our US Treasury yield forecasts to
account for the economic backdrop and the Fed's hawkish turn. We
now see 10y UST yields ending this year at 2.25% (up from 2%
previously), and next year at 2.45% (up from 2.3%)."
Germany's 10-year Bund yield was lower on the day at 0.23%
.
"I would say this move in bonds has been overdone. The speed
has been so quick since Thursday, a correction was due," said
Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist, Danske Bank. "We
still have the U.S. CPI tomorrow, so let's see what happens
after that."
Last week's hawkish stance by the ECB has left Bund yields
on track for their biggest monthly rise in a year.
Rising borrowing costs and signs of rates normalisation in
Europe have boosted bank stocks - a sub-index of European
banking stocks is at its highest since 2018, up sharply
since Thursday's ECB meeting.
In currency markets, the dollar index lost ground
against six peers, trading down 0.08%.
The euro was up 0.21 percent, at $1.1438, steadying
off from a three-week high, after European Central Bank
President Christine Lagarde dialed down bets for aggressive
interest rate hikes.
The yen was last down 0.04 percent, at $115.4900
Oil prices stabilized around $90 a barrel as the prospect of
increased supply from Iran and the United States kept prices
under pressure.
Brent crude for was last up $0.69, or up 0.76
percent, at $91.47 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up
$0.21, or up 0.24 percent, at $89.57 per barrel.
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as a pullback in U.S.
Treasury yields and a weaker dollar offered support to the
safe-haven metal ahead of U.S. inflation data. Spot gold prices
rose $7.9251 or 0.43 percent, to $1,833.41 an ounce.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Nick Macfie and Nick
Zieminski)