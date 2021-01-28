Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases

01/28/2021 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man wearing a mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar retreated and Wall Street rallied on Thursday as investors looked past weak U.S. GDP and jobless claims data to hopes of a rosier economy ahead and welcomed restrictions on this week's social media-driven trading frenzy.

Online trading platforms Robinhood and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in shares of GameStop, BlackBerry and other companies whose shares gained sharply this week after they were targeted by an army of retail buyers.

Shares of GameStop plunged almost 68% from Wednesday's close at one point after hitting $483 early in the session. The stock had traded under $20 at the beginning of the year.

Hedge funds would have had more margin calls if GameStop had kept going higher, said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"When it backed off a little bit, the market breathed a sigh of relief," Hayes said.

The main Wall Street indexes on Wednesday registered their sharpest declines in three months after a squeeze on hedge funds holding short positions in the social-media darlings.

On Thursday, MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.71% to 657.15, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.54%, the S&P 500 gained 1.57% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11%.

Stocks in Europe closed little changed as countries grappled with new variants of the coronavirus amid extended lockdowns that weigh on near-term economic growth. The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.01% to 1,554.45.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell in choppy trading and riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar, reversed early losses as stocks rebounded.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, in line with economists' forecasts, though for all of 2020 the economy contracted 3.5%, its worst performance since World War Two.

Other data suggested a faster recovery than many expected. Reports showed U.S. jobless claims were lower than expected at 847,000, compared with forecasts of 875,000.

The unemployment rate declined more quickly than expected at year-end 2020 and the labor force will begin to recover in mid-2021, said Ryan Sweet, head of monetary policy research at Moody's Analytics.

The dollar index fell 0.236%, with the euro up 0.19% to $1.2131.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.10% versus the greenback at 104.22 per dollar.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rallied from three-week lows. The U.S. government sold $62 billion in U.S. seven-year Treasury notes in a well-bid auction.

"The Treasury market is operating under the assumption that we will be hitting a soft patch here in the first quarter," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree. "The numbers are kind of being ignored," he said.

Oil prices fell slightly on concerns that delays to vaccine rollouts and fresh travel curbs to prevent new coronavirus outbreaks will depress demand. But that was offset by the impact of a weaker dollar and big U.S. crude inventory drawdown.

Brent crude futures settled down 28 cents to $55.53 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 51 cents to settle at $53.34 a barrel.

Silver prices rose about 7% as the dollar weakened, making the metal cheaper for buyers outside the United States.

Some traders covered short positions on speculation of a GameStop-like squeeze driven by retail investors. Calls to drive silver prices higher by buying shares in silver miners and exchange traded funds circulated on social media.

Spot gold prices fell -0.10% to $1,842.21 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower to $1,837.90.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.44% 0.98478 Delayed Quote.0.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.72% 80.216 Delayed Quote.1.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.08% 1.07025 Delayed Quote.0.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.44% 0.68317 Delayed Quote.0.90%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.61% 0.76957 Delayed Quote.0.77%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED -37.92% 19.49 Delayed Quote.181.75%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.10% 1.78534 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.55% 30776.38 Delayed Quote.1.08%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.37% 1.57631 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.21324 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
GAMESTOP CORP. -30.39% 236.7401 Delayed Quote.1,744.53%
GOLD 0.12% 1842.465 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.04% 55.56 Delayed Quote.8.43%
NASDAQ 100 1.38% 13293.814719 Delayed Quote.1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.14% 13420.214635 Delayed Quote.5.72%
S&P 500 1.56% 3810.35 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
SILVER 5.40% 26.5038 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
WTI -0.09% 52.334 Delayed Quote.9.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pU.s. treasury's yellen, in call with french finance minister le maire, commits to "re-engage actively" in oecd talks on international taxation-treasury statement
RE
03:33pStocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
RE
03:33pWith vaccinations on the rise, U.S. economy remains in the waiting room
RE
03:32pLukoil unit to remove crude stored at idled Come-by-Chance refinery -sources
RE
03:30pOil eases as demand worries offset weaker dollar, big storage draw
RE
03:28pOUTBACK GOLDFIELDS : Reminds Skarb Shareholders to Register Shares (copy)
PU
03:27pGM aims to end sale of gasoline, diesel-powered cars, SUVs, light trucks by 2035
RE
03:26pWomen's Earnings in Colorado – 2019
PU
03:26pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Women's Earnings in Missouri – 2019
PU
03:25pDiscord says working with 'Wallstreetbets' team to moderate its new server
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ