Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks rise on China boost, most currencies firm

08/10/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* China, S.Africa stocks rally more than 1%

* Russia, Belarus FX overlook tensions with the West

* Turkey's unemployment rate falls

* EMs face greater risk of permanent damage from COVID - BlackRock

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chinese shares helped emerging market equities extend gains to a second session on Tuesday, even as pandemic-related worries lingered, while most developing market currencies outside Asia firmed against the dollar.

MSCI's index of EM shares rose 0.5% as a bounce-back in liquor makers lifted Chinese equities, while stocks in South Africa, India and Russia gained between 0.2% and 1.3%.

"The negative developments revolving around COVID-19 have certainly left investors on edge, with caution likely to remain the name of the game over the next few days," said Lukman Otunuga, a senior research analyst at FXTM.

The EM index is now up about 0.7% for the year, sliding from a 2021 high of 12% as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections threatens the pace of recovery, while tightening regulations in China worried global markets.

Some emerging markets face the risk of permanent economic damage from the pandemic, the world's largest asset manager BlackRock warned on Monday.

Turkey's lira rose on Tuesday as data showed a fall in monthly unemployment following easing lockdowns, while traders also focused on a central bank decision later this week.

Currencies of Russia and Belarus seemed to shrug off deteriorating ties with the West, with Russia's rouble lifting off two-week lows to trade 0.2% higher at 73.617 against the dollar.

Russia imposed retaliatory tariffs on Britain, while Britain, Canada and the United States announced coordinated sanctions targeting the Belarusian economy and its financial sector.

Commerzbank analysts pointed to Russia's hawkish central bank supporting the currency through recent external volatilities such as the possibility of a quicker stimulus tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. They see the rouble trading at 72.00 to the greenback by the end of the year.

South Africa's currency fell 0.3%. As the Delta variant wave of the pandemic grips an economy already riddled by protests and crime, the debt-laden country's treasury faces a flight of top taxpayers.

The rand has given up this year's gains, trading about half a percent lower so far in 2021.

Peruvian assets were eyed after a source said central bank President Julio Velarde has agreed to stay on for an extra term, a move poised to calm markets rattled by the election of the country's new left-wing president.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.3861 Delayed Quote.1.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.79516 Delayed Quote.1.27%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.05% 519.44 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.33% 1930.08 Delayed Quote.7.97%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.27% 17.38812 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.17276 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.013435 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.69846 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.35% 167.73 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.01% 73.58 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.32% 14.82712 Delayed Quote.0.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aGUIDEHOUSE INSIGHTS : Report Finds Intelligent Buildings Revenue Expected to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14% Through 2030
BU
05:15aAustralia lowers bar on public companies' disclosures, extends virtual AGMs
RE
05:14aGerman investor morale falls further on fears over fourth COVID-19 wave
RE
05:14aOil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant in Asia
RE
05:05aStocks rise on China boost, most currencies firm
RE
05:01aLG Elec cuts Q2 operating profit by 21% after GM Bolt EV recall
RE
04:54aIndonesia retail sales growth slows in June, survey says
RE
04:51aFTSE 100 Trades Broadly Flat as Miners, -2-
DJ
04:51aFTSE 100 Trades Broadly Flat as Miners, Financials Fall
DJ
04:50aStocks edge up, dollar buoyant on Fed taper talk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SOFTBANK : Vision Fund posts $2 billion profit, share weakness casts shadow
4TORM PLC : TORM : Second Quarter and Half-Year Report 2021
5AMC posts upbeat results as people return to theaters

HOT NEWS