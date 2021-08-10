Stocks rise on China boost, most currencies firm

* China, S.Africa stocks rally more than 1%
* Russia, Belarus FX overlook tensions with the West
* Turkey's unemployment rate falls
* EMs face greater risk of permanent damage from COVID -
BlackRock
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chinese shares helped emerging market
equities extend gains to a second session on Tuesday, even as
pandemic-related worries lingered, while most developing market
currencies outside Asia firmed against the dollar.
MSCI's index of EM shares rose 0.5% as a
bounce-back in liquor makers lifted Chinese equities,
while stocks in South Africa, India
and Russia gained between 0.2% and 1.3%.
"The negative developments revolving around COVID-19 have
certainly left investors on edge, with caution likely to remain
the name of the game over the next few days," said Lukman
Otunuga, a senior research analyst at FXTM.
The EM index is now up about 0.7% for the year, sliding from
a 2021 high of 12% as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections
threatens the pace of recovery, while tightening regulations in
China worried global markets.
Some emerging markets face the risk of permanent economic
damage from the pandemic, the world's largest asset manager
BlackRock warned on Monday.
Turkey's lira rose on Tuesday as data showed a fall
in monthly unemployment following easing lockdowns, while
traders also focused on a central bank decision later this week.
Currencies of Russia and Belarus seemed to
shrug off deteriorating ties with the West, with Russia's rouble
lifting off two-week lows to trade 0.2% higher at 73.617
against the dollar.
Russia imposed retaliatory tariffs on Britain, while
Britain, Canada and the United States announced coordinated
sanctions targeting the Belarusian economy and its financial
sector.
Commerzbank analysts pointed to Russia's hawkish central
bank supporting the currency through recent external
volatilities such as the possibility of a quicker stimulus
tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. They see the rouble
trading at 72.00 to the greenback by the end of the year.
South Africa's currency fell 0.3%. As the Delta
variant wave of the pandemic grips an economy already riddled by
protests and crime, the debt-laden country's treasury faces a
flight of top taxpayers.
The rand has given up this year's gains, trading about half
a percent lower so far in 2021.
Peruvian assets were eyed after a source said central bank
President Julio Velarde has agreed to stay on for an extra term,
a move poised to calm markets rattled by the election of the
country's new left-wing president.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)