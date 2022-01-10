Stocks sag as U.S. yields climb higher

* European stocks fall, U.S. futures flat
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touches 1.8%
* Dollar stuck despite rising yields
* Traders look to U.S. inflation data, company earnings
LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Stock markets struggled on Monday
as U.S. Treasury yields reached a new two-year high and
investors fretted about the prospect of rising interest rates
and a surge in COVID-19 infections.
The small fall on Monday follows on from a bruising first
week of the year when a strong signal from the Federal Reserve
that it would tighten policy faster to tackle inflation, and
then data showing a strong U.S. labour market, unnerved
investors who had pushed equities to record highs over the
holiday period.
Technology stocks, which have soared the past two years
thanks in part to very low interest rates, led the falls while
investors bought into lower-valued energy and financial shares.
The drop on Monday was limited but across markets.
By 0900 GMT the Euro STOXX dropped 0.26%, Germany's
DAX weaked 0.48% while Britain's FTSE 100
slipped 0.1%.
Futures on Wall Street pointed to a mixed open. The
S&P 500 suffered its worst start to the year since 2016.
Asian shares bucked the trend on Monday. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added
0.6%
This week is a busy one, with U.S. inflation data due that
could all but confirm a U.S. rate rise is coming in March and
corporate earnings kicking off.
Analysts fear the U.S. consumer price report on Wednesday
will show core inflation climbing to its highest in decades at
5.4% and usher in a rate rise as soon as March.
"The persistent rise in consumer inflation could further
boost the Fed hawks, bring them to price a steeper normalization
path, and more importantly fuel the expectation that the Fed
should rapidly reduce the size of its balance sheet to avoid
flattening the yield curve while fighting back inflation," said
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote.
Ozkardeskaya added that there was "plenty of hawkishness"
yet to be priced into assets.
While the December payrolls number released last week did
miss forecasts, the drop in the jobless rate to just 3.9% and
strength in wages suggested the economy was running short of
workers.
Markets quickly shifted to reflect the risks with futures
implying a greater than 70% chance of a rise to 0.25% in
March and at least two more hikes by year end.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes hit 1.80%
in early trading - levels last seen in early 2020, having shot
up 25 basis points last week in their biggest move since late
2019.
"We think that the increase in long-dated Treasury yields
has further to run," said Nicholas Farr, an economist at Capital
Economics.
"Markets may still be underestimating how far the federal
funds rate will rise in the next few years, so our forecast is
for the 10-year yield to rise by around another 50bp, to 2.25%,
by the end of 2023."
Germany's 10-year benchmark yield edged higher to -0.026%,
closer to the 0% level it last traded at in 2019.
The dollar index edged up to 95.878. The greenback
has failed to find significant support from rising Treasury
yields.
The euro stood at $1.1337, down 0.2% on the day. The
Japanese yen got a brief break from its recent bear run but
still slipped to 115.66.
In commodity markets, gold was a shade stronger at $1,796 an
ounce and well short of its January top of $1,831.
Oil prices held to recent gains, having climbed 5% last week
helped in part by supply disruptions from the unrest in
Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.
Brent was last unchanged at $81.79 a barrel, while
U.S. crude traded at $78.93.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Editing by
William Maclean)