Stocks sag, bond yields firm as yen sinks further

Crude oil prices up nearly 2%
Government bond yields hit multi-year highs
Yen slides below 150 to the dollar
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Stocks sagged and bond yields
firmed on Thursday as looming central bank rate meetings cast a
shadow over largely resilient corporate earnings so far which
have failed to dispel downbeat investor sentiment.
The strong dollar continued to loom over currency
markets, with the yen sinking to a 32-year low against
the greenback. Investors braced for intervention as the Japanese
currency fell below 150 for the first time since 1990.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touched a 14-year high, while
2-year German government bond yields rose to their
highest since December 2008.
"There is a concern the economy over the course of the next
12 months are going to be extraordinarily difficult, with the
mood slightly pessimistic when it comes to corporate earnings,"
said Mike Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.
Investors were readying for anticipated hefty rate hikes
from the European Central Bank next week, and the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the Bank of England in the following week, Hewson
said.
The MSCI all country stock index was down
0.2%, adding to its 25% drop so far this year, wiping out the
gains clocked up in 2021.
In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies was
down 0.5%, down almost 20% for the year so far, as downbeat
earnings from chip equipment firm BE Semiconductor and telecom
company Nokia fuelled fears of economic slowdown.
Eren Osman, managing director of wealth management at
Arbuthnot Latham & Co, said earnings so far in the United States
and elsewhere have shown resilence as many companies beat
expectations.
But earnings are likely to fall next year which, along with
anticipated interest rate hikes in the United States and
elsewhere, are already largely priced into markets, Osman said.
"Once we start to see the ISM manufacturing data start to
trough, the markets will get some confidence that we have seen
the worst of it. A lot of people are waiting for that moment of
capitulation and it might not happen," Osman said.
ON YEN INTERVENTION WATCH
Asian shares fell on Thursday to their lowest since April
2020 as risk appetite among investors faded after inflation data
across the globe re-ignited fears of aggressive interest rate
hikes by the Fed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell as much as 0.8%, leaving it down about 29%
for the year.
China's stock market fell while Hong Kong stocks
hit levels last seen during the 2008-09 global financial
crisis.
China on Thursday kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged
for a second straight month as authorities held off unleashing
more monetary stimulus to avoid stark policy divergence with
other major economies.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki vowed to take
"appropriate steps" against excessive volatility in the yen.
"I think the risk of another intervention continues to be
very high," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol
Kong. "It is a matter of time before they come into the market
to support the yen."
Sterling eased to $1.121 as Britain's Prime
Minister Liz Truss struggled to retain a grip on power.
"It's worth considering whether a call for a General
Election might actually be positive for sterling," ING
economists said in a note.
The offshore yuan fell to a record low on Thursday.
It bottomed at 7.2794 per dollar, the lowest level since such
data first became available in 2011, and last traded 7.2500.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President
Neel Kashkari said job market demand remains strong and
underlying inflation pressures probably have not peaked yet.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise rates by
75 basis points for the fourth straight time at its November
meeting.
The rise in the dollar and yields pushed gold lower, with
prices lingering at a three-week trough on Thursday.
Oil prices gained around $1 as investor sentiment rose on
news that China is considering a cut in the duration of
quarantine for inbound visitors.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose
1.43% to $93.76 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for
November delivery, which expires on Thursday, rose 1.8%
to $87.10 per barrel.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Stephen
Coates, Christopher Cushing and Angus MacSwan)