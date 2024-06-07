(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open higher on Friday, ahead of a US non-farm payrolls reading later in the day.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open up 0.2% on Friday. The index of London large-caps closed up 0.5% on Thursday.

Britain's economy will see faster-than-expected growth this year and next as the outlook brightens after a tough 2023, according to the CBI.

The business group has upped its forecasts for UK growth to 1% in 2024 and 1.9% in 2025 thanks to an expected pick-up in consumer spending as inflation falls back and wages remain robust.

It marks an upgrade on the CBI's December predictions for expansion of 0.8% in 2024 and 1.6% in 2025 and comes after the UK eked out growth of a paltry 0.1% in 2023, having slipped into a technical recession at the end of last year.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2791 early Friday, higher than USD1.2783 at the London equities close on Thursday.

The euro traded at USD1.0896 early Friday, higher than USD1.0882 late Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY155.52 versus JPY156.03.

In the US on Thursday, Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.2%, the S&P 500 marginally lower, and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.1%.

In Asia on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 0.3%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.9%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.5%.

Gold was quoted at USD2,386.10 an ounce early Friday, higher than USD2,374.90 on Thursday.

Brent oil was trading at USD80.03 a barrel early on Friday, higher than USD79.69 late Thursday.

In Friday's corporate calendar, there are full-year result from Ondine Biomedical.

In the economic calendar on Friday, there is both GDP and unemployment form the eurozone, industrial production and trade balance from Germany, and a house price index reading from the UK. Later in the day, there is nonfarm payrolls and wholesale inventories from the US.

