Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend

*
Fed funds futures price U.S. rates higher for longer
*
Stocks focus on economic signals and climb; MSCI AxJ +1.5%
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asia's stocks rose on
Thursday, with investors choosing to cheer strong U.S. retail
sales data as good news for earnings rather than worry about it
being likely to support interest rate rises.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.5%, its best session in more than a
month, with tech stocks up 4% in Hong Kong.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7%. European futures
rose 0.5%.
The mood nudged the greenback from six-week highs against
the yen, yuan and kiwi, though only by a little bit as bond and
currency markets have been more focused on rates implications.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which rise
when bond prices fall, hit their highest since early January,
before falling back slightly to 3.786%.
U.S. retail sales increased by the most in nearly two years
in January - up 3%, against expectations of a 1.8% rise - as
Americans spent freely despite higher borrowing costs.
The figures came on the heels of stronger-than-expected
labour data and with stickier-than-expected inflation.
Equities - with the Nasdaq up 15% so far this year -
are clinging to the positives, while in interest rate markets
investors are quickly ditching hopes for cuts later in 2023.
"A lot of the data has been quite positive, so people might
be thinking: 'Where's the recession?'" said Jason Wong, a senior
market strategist a BNZ in Wellington.
"It's positive for earnings and that can offset rates - at
least that's the charitable explanation," he said. "Either that,
or it's a massive 'sell' (signal)."
U.S. interest rate futures - which only a couple of
weeks ago implied the Fed funds rate, currently fixed between
4.5% and 4.75%, would drop below 4.5% by year's end - now see
rates above 5% through the year.
Two-year Treasury yields, which also track
short-term interest rate expectations, hit their highest since
November at 4.703% overnight. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%.
Central bankers are out in force later, with European
Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta, Bank of England chief
economist Huw Pill, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Fed
officials James Bullard and Loretta Mester among the speakers.
DOLLAR ASCENDANT
While equities keep climbing, the repricing of the interest
rates outlook is nevertheless putting the brakes on a couple
months of selling of the dollar in currency markets.
The U.S. dollar index is eying a third weekly gain in
a row - the longest streak since September, when the index was
galloping towards a 20-year high.
The dollar made a six-week high of 134.36 yen on
Wednesday and hovered at 133.79 on Thursday. It eased a little
bit on the euro to $1.0709 and the dollar index
slipped 0.1% to 103.65.
The Australian dollar was knocked down $0.6868
after a surprise rise in unemployment that also cooled bets on
interest rate hikes, but it drifted up to $0.6924 in afternoon
trade.
"The Aussie still has some support around the $0.6850/80
area, but with the U.S. dollar in the ascendancy, the Aussie is
certainly looking vulnerable," said Rodrigo Catril, senior
currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
Australia's equity market, where companies are in
the midst of earnings reporting, rose 0.8%. Wealth manager AMP
led losers with a 34% annual profit drop that sent its
struggling shares down 13%. A 26% gain in profit at telco
Telstra drove the stock to a one-year high.
Commodities have struggled for traction as the dollar has
gained. Brent crude futures rose 50 cents to $85.89 a
barrel. Gold, which pays no income and has been dragged
down by rising Treasury yields, stabilised at $1,840 an ounce.
Bitcoin, meanwhile, has been on a tear. It hit a
six-month high of $24,895, partly boosted by news of big
investors taking stakes in crypto bank Silvergate.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Sam
Holmes)