Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks sink as inflation data offers little relief

05/11/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday, after flirting with gains early in the session, but April inflation data appeared to raise investor concerns over further interest rate hikes.

While the monthly consumer price index report suggested inflation may have peaked in April, it also showed that it's likely to stay hot enough to keep the Federal Reserve focused on cooling it down.

Brian Vendig is president of MJP Wealth Advisors.

"We see that inflation is slightly moderating month over month, but still hanging at levels at 8% or more. That is a concern for investors because of the pace of Federal Reserve policy measures that could happen in the next subsequent meetings, as well as how does this impact consumers domestically as well."

The Dow ended a percent lower. The S&P 500 fell more than a percent and a half, while the Nasdaq plummeted more than 3%, as the prospect of rising interest rates once again hit tech and growth stocks hard.

Shares of Apple were the biggest weight on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes, as the stock fell more than 5%.

Energy shares were up again, helping to limit some of the declines in the S&P and Dow.

Investors are anxious to see more on inflation Thursday, when the Labor Department releases U.S. producer price index data.

And, finally, shares of Coinbase Global slid more than 26% Wednesday after the cryptocurrency exchange platform's first-quarter revenue missed estimates, amid a plunge in digital assets, including Bitcoin, which is down 39% from the year's high.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pAustralia's Commonwealth Bank profit beats as core operations deliver
RE
05:56pStocks sink as inflation data offers little relief
RE
05:54pLordstown Motors shares surge as it closes deal with Foxconn
RE
05:51pVictims of South Florida condo collapse reach nearly $1 billion settlement
RE
05:49pNew Zealand finance minister says inflation to come down in H2 2022
RE
05:47pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pVietnam leader interested in Biden economic framework, but needs to study details
RE
05:46pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pTech Down on Flight from Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:40pBiden visits Illinois farm to highlight Russia-driven food inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to..

HOT NEWS