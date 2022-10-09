Stocks skid in Asia, on edge for CPI and earnings

*
S&P 500 and EUROSTOXX futures lose ground
Markets braced for high core U.S. CPI, earnings season
Wary of possible Russian reaction to bridge strike
Japan, S.Korea on holiday, Treasury market shut
SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stocks skidded lower in Asia
on Monday after a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment quashed any
thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on
inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher
again.
Geopolitical tensions added to the uncertainty as markets
waited to see how the Kremlin might respond to the blast that
hit Russia's only bridge to Crimea.
Holidays in Japan and South Korea made for thin trading in
Asia, while the Treasury market is also shut on Monday.
S&P 500 futures led the early action with a drop of
0.5%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.6% as U.S. earnings
season kicks off later this week.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.7%, while FTSE futures
fell 0.5%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 1.0%. Nikkei futures traded at
26,600 compared to Friday's cash close of 27,116.
Chinese blue chips were flat after a survey showed
the first contraction in services activity in four months.
China's semiconductor index fell more than 5%
after Washington published a sweeping set of export controls,
including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor
chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.
Wall Street sank on Friday after an upbeat payrolls report
seemed to seal the deal on another outsized rate hike from the
Federal Reserve.
Futures imply a more than 80% chance of rates rising
by 75 basis points next month, while the European Central Bank
(ECB) is expected to match that and the Bank of England to hike
by at least 100 basis points.
"We are in the midst of the largest and most synchronized
tightening of global monetary policy in more than three
decades," said Bruce Kasman head of economic research at
JPMorgan, who expects hikes of 75 basis points from all three of
the central banks.
"The September CPI report should show a moderation in goods
prices that is a likely harbinger of a broader slowing in core
inflation," he said. "But the Fed will not be responsive to a
whisper of inflation moderation as long as labour markets shout
tightness."
Headline consumer price inflation is seen slowing a touch to
an annual 8.1%, but the core measure is forecast to accelerate
to 6.5% from 6.3%. The U.S. CPI data will be released on
Thursday at 8:30 am ET (1230 GMT).
Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting are also out this
week and are likely to sound hawkish given how many policy
makers lifted their dot plot forecasts for rates.
EARNINGS TEST
Wall Street also faces a testing time on corporate earnings
with the major banks kicking off the season on Friday, including
JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley.
"Consensus expects 3% year/year EPS growth, 13% sales
growth, and 75 bp margin contraction to 11.8%," analysts at
Goldman Sachs said in a note. "Excluding Energy, EPS is expected
to fall by 3% and margins to contract by 132 bp."
"We expect smaller positive surprises in 3Q compared with 1H
2022 and negative revisions to 4Q and 2023 consensus estimates."
One likely bone of contention will be the strength of the
dollar which will pressure offshore earnings.
The dollar index was firm at 112.75 having risen the
for the past three sessions. It stood at 145.50 yen
but had so far shied away from the recent 24-year top of 145.90
for fear of Japanese intervention.
The euro looked vulnerable at $0.9738, having
retreated from a high of $0.9999 last week.
Sterling fared little better at $1.1090, with
traders on edge as the Bank of England is due to end its
emergency bond buying campaign on Friday.
Yields on 10-year bonds are still up at 4.237%
and a long way from the 3.31% level held before the British
mini-budget sent the market into a tailspin.
The climb in the dollar and yields has been a burden for
gold, which was hovering at $1,693 an ounce.
Oil prices ran into profit-taking after Brent climbed 11%
last week in the wake of a deal on supply reductions by OPEC+.
Brent eased 84 cents to $97.08 a barrel, while U.S.
crude fell 80 cents to $91.84 per barrel.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Diane Craft and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)