Stocks slide as rising bond yields hit megacaps

STORY: U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, with all three major indexes posting weekly losses ahead of the Good Friday holiday, as bond yields resumed their uphill climb.

The Dow lost a third of a percent. The S&P 500 fell more than a percent and the Nasdaq ended more than two percent lower.

Rebecca Felton is senior portfolio manager RiverFront Investment Group.

"The longer rates going up are a signal that investors are worried about inflation continuing and the implications that that has for growth. We believe, now, that the Fed is on track to raise rates, maybe, at least six more times this year. That has some concerns as to whether or not that will impact growth."

Rising 10-year Treasury yields pressured growth stocks such as Apple, which lost 3% or the equivalent of $83 billion.

And shares of Tesla lost more than three and a half percent, as the company's CEO Elon Musk revealed an offer to take Twitter private for $41 billion in cash.

The social media company's shares oscillated throughout the session but closed in negative territory.

Investors also had earnings from a quartet of large U.S. banks to contend with on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, but also reported steep profit declines. Their share price reaction was mixed, while the broader S&P Finance index closed lower.