Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks slide as rising bond yields hit megacaps

04/14/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIDEO SHOWS:

SHOWS:

STORY: U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, with all three major indexes posting weekly losses ahead of the Good Friday holiday, as bond yields resumed their uphill climb.

The Dow lost a third of a percent. The S&P 500 fell more than a percent and the Nasdaq ended more than two percent lower.

Rebecca Felton is senior portfolio manager RiverFront Investment Group.

"The longer rates going up are a signal that investors are worried about inflation continuing and the implications that that has for growth. We believe, now, that the Fed is on track to raise rates, maybe, at least six more times this year. That has some concerns as to whether or not that will impact growth."

Rising 10-year Treasury yields pressured growth stocks such as Apple, which lost 3% or the equivalent of $83 billion.

And shares of Tesla lost more than three and a half percent, as the company's CEO Elon Musk revealed an offer to take Twitter private for $41 billion in cash.

The social media company's shares oscillated throughout the session but closed in negative territory.

Investors also had earnings from a quartet of large U.S. banks to contend with on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, but also reported steep profit declines. Their share price reaction was mixed, while the broader S&P Finance index closed lower.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pWith Twitter in his sights, Musk creates new model of 21st century billionaire
RE
05:58pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end lower, hogs higher ahead of holiday weekend
RE
05:55p'Last few tweaks' being made to COVID IP waiver deal -WTO chief
RE
05:52pStocks slide as rising bond yields hit megacaps
RE
05:52pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias, Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:51pU.S. preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion
RE
05:49pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pTech Down Sharply on Treasury Yield Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 92.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.56% to $1.0831 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2UPDATE 12-Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for ..
3U.S. stocks slide as rising bond yields hit growth stocks
4Analyst recommendations: Delta Air Lines, Humana, JPMorgan, Shopify, W...
5BlackRock expects 75% of company and govt assets to be net zero-aligned..

HOT NEWS