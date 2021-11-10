Stocks slide, dollar gains as US CPI sparks tightening fears

Gold prices hit a five-month high as the Labor Department reported another jump in the consumer price index in October, bolstering the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Real yields on U.S. Treasuries slid to record lows.

CPI rose 0.9% on a monthly basis after rising 0.4% in September as the largest gain in four months boosted the annual increase to 6.2%. It was the biggest year-on-year rise since November 1990 and followed a 5.4% leap in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall CPI to rise 0.6%.

"It's tough for policymakers to ignore this report because the gains were so broadly distributed," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.

George Mateyo, chief investment officer of Key Private Bank in Cleveland, said the term transitory should be terminated. "The case is closed that inflation is likely to be a little stickier than we would have thought," he added.

"We're in a moment right now where the Fed has to play catch up and maybe start to consider raising interest rates next year," Mateyo said.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, touched its highest level in nearly one month.

(Graphic: US CPI:

MSCI's all-country world index slid 0.91% as a decline on Wall Street accelerated. But the broad STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.22% to end at a record closing high following strong earnings from the media and energy sectors.

Profits of companies listed on the STOXX 600 are expected to jump 60.7% in the third quarter to 104.4 billion euros ($120.7 billion) from a year earlier, new Refinitiv data showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.71%, the S&P 500 lost 0.98% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.93% as the big U.S. megacap names led the downturn.

Despite the U.S. equity slide the U.S. economy is booming, corporate pricing power is resilient which means revenues can grow and lift profits too, Mateyo said.

"The overall takeaway from us is that economic growth can stay strong and somewhat upset these inflation pressures," he said.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.83% to 94.806.

The euro fell 0.89% at $1.1488, while the yen gained 0.82% at $113.7800.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities dipped as low as -1.243% and the yield on 30-year <TIPS US30YTIP=RR> slid as low as -0.607%, both records, in morning trading.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.701%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 10.9 basis points to 1.5579% after touching a six-week low of 1.4150% on Tuesday.

Euro zone bond yields also ticked up, with Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, up 4 basis points at -0.243%, above a seven-week low of -0.299% touched on Tuesday. [GVD/EUR]

Oil prices slumped, hit by a surge in the dollar, after President Joe Biden said the U.S. administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.

Brent crude fell $2.14 to settle at $84.64 a barrel. U.S. crude lost $2.81 to settle at $81.34 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled 1% higher at $1,848.30 an ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London, editing by John Stonestreet, Andrew Cawthorne and Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)

By Herbert Lash