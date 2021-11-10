Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks slide, dollar gains as US CPI sparks tightening fears

11/10/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An electronic stock quotation board is displayed inside a conference hall in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and the dollar gained on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising concerns the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

Gold prices hit a five-month high as the Labor Department reported another jump in the consumer price index in October, bolstering the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Real yields on U.S. Treasuries slid to record lows.

CPI rose 0.9% on a monthly basis after rising 0.4% in September as the largest gain in four months boosted the annual increase to 6.2%. It was the biggest year-on-year rise since November 1990 and followed a 5.4% leap in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall CPI to rise 0.6%.

"It's tough for policymakers to ignore this report because the gains were so broadly distributed," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.

George Mateyo, chief investment officer of Key Private Bank in Cleveland, said the term transitory should be terminated. "The case is closed that inflation is likely to be a little stickier than we would have thought," he added.

"We're in a moment right now where the Fed has to play catch up and maybe start to consider raising interest rates next year," Mateyo said.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, touched its highest level in nearly one month.

(Graphic: US CPI:

)

MSCI's all-country world index slid 0.91% as a decline on Wall Street accelerated. But the broad STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.22% to end at a record closing high following strong earnings from the media and energy sectors.

Profits of companies listed on the STOXX 600 are expected to jump 60.7% in the third quarter to 104.4 billion euros ($120.7 billion) from a year earlier, new Refinitiv data showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.71%, the S&P 500 lost 0.98% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.93% as the big U.S. megacap names led the downturn.

Despite the U.S. equity slide the U.S. economy is booming, corporate pricing power is resilient which means revenues can grow and lift profits too, Mateyo said.

"The overall takeaway from us is that economic growth can stay strong and somewhat upset these inflation pressures," he said.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.83% to 94.806.

The euro fell 0.89% at $1.1488, while the yen gained 0.82% at $113.7800.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities dipped as low as -1.243% and the yield on 30-year <TIPS US30YTIP=RR> slid as low as -0.607%, both records, in morning trading.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.701%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 10.9 basis points to 1.5579% after touching a six-week low of 1.4150% on Tuesday.

Euro zone bond yields also ticked up, with Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, up 4 basis points at -0.243%, above a seven-week low of -0.299% touched on Tuesday. [GVD/EUR]

Oil prices slumped, hit by a surge in the dollar, after President Joe Biden said the U.S. administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.

Brent crude fell $2.14 to settle at $84.64 a barrel. U.S. crude lost $2.81 to settle at $81.34 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled 1% higher at $1,848.30 an ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London, editing by John Stonestreet, Andrew Cawthorne and Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:33pTesla rebounds after valuation dipped below $1 trillion
RE
03:32pGadget gifting may get costly this holiday season as supply chain plays The Grinch
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says administered 434,486,889 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 10
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says 194,382,921 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of nov 10 vs 194,168,611 individuals as of nov 9
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says as of november 10, 26,087,147 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says 224,660,453 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 10 vs 224,257,467 individuals as of nov 9
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says delivered 541,361,525 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 10 vs 536,665,505 doses delivered as of nov 9
RE
03:31pU.S. judge temporarily halts Johnson & Johnson talc cases, moves them to New Jersey
RE
03:31pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 755,201 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 46,626,034 as of yesterday vs 46,541,113 in previous report on nov 9
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande teeters on edge of default as $148 million payment falls due
2GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
3How GE's Larry Culp split the empire Jack Welch built
4Tencent's Third-Quarter Profit Edged Up 3% Amid Continued Gaming Busine..
5Stocks slide, dollar gains as US CPI sparks tightening fears

HOT NEWS