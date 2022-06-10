Stocks slide, dollar gains on hot U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Global equity markets slid and
the dollar strengthened on Friday after a bigger-than-expected
U.S. inflation spike in May raised concerns the Federal Reserve
may tighten policy for too long and cause a sharp slowdown.
The U.S. consumer price index increased 8.6% last month, the
largest year-on-year increase since December 1981, the Labor
Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected CPI
to rise 8.3% annually.
Many economists and market participants expected the data to
show inflation had peaked, but gasoline prices hit a record
high, the cost of food soared and rental prices surged.
"It was pretty hot. This report suggests that underlying
inflation pressures remain quite strong," said Aichi Amemiya,
senior U.S. economist at Nomura.
The dollar rose to a near four-week high against a basket of
currencies, while U.S. Treasury prices tumbled and short- and
intermediate-dated yields hit their highest levels in more than
a decade. Two-year yields, which are highly sensitive
to rate hikes, spiked to 3.047%, the highest since June 2008.
Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe fell more than 2% as
investors feared central bank efforts to control inflation would
be so harsh it would slow growth and squeeze corporate earnings.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 2.69%
and MSCI's gauge of global equity markets shed
2.45%.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
2.13%, the S&P 500 lost 2.33% and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.05%.
The S&P 500 is now down more than 18% from its Jan. 3 record
closing peak, a drop that once again puts it close to confirming
a bear market as defined by a 20% drop on a closing-price basis.
The stronger-than-expected CPI data has changed the calculus
for what the Fed does in September after "most-assuredly"
raising rates 50 basis points next week and in July, said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.
Analysts at Barclays now expect the Fed to deliver its first
75 basis point increase in 28 years next week.
Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed's benchmark rate to
increase to 3.64% next May, from 0.83% now.
The Fed still has a chance of engineering a softer landing
as there's mounting evidence a slowdown is happening, said Rhys
Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management.
"At least in the goods economy, there are signs that demand
is really slowing," Williams said. "Houses are on the market
much longer, auto sales are not so hot and shipping rates have
collapsed coming from Asia to here."
JAPAN HINTS AT YEN INTERVENTION
Concerns also mounted about demand and growth in China, the
world's second-largest economy, after Shanghai and Beijing
imposed new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
The yen rose off 20-year lows after Japanese policymakers
made rare comments about its weakness. Japan's government and
central bank said they were concerned by recent sharp falls in
the yen in a rare joint statement, the strongest warning to date
that Tokyo could intervene to support the currency.
The yen has been plumbing 20-year lows against the dollar
and seven-year troughs against the euro on
expectations the BOJ will continue to lag other major central
banks in exiting its stimulus policy.
The Japanese currency strengthened 0.01% to 134.32 per
dollar, while the euro weakened 0.94% against the yen.
The dollar index rose 0.833%, with the euro
down 0.91% to $1.0517.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 0.9%.
Continued strong buying by foreign investors and cautious
hopes of regulatory easing on tech firms lifted China stocks,
despite lockdown alerts.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.5%, while
Hong Kong shares trimmed earlier losses to end off 0.2%.
Oil prices fell on concerns rising prices will force
consumers to cut demand, and as China imposed new COVID-19
lockdown measures.
U.S. crude futures fell 84 cents to settle at $120.67
a barrel, and Brent settled down $1.06 at $122.01.
Gold prices rebounded strongly in volatile trade as focus
turned to economic risks of elevated inflation.
U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% to $1,875.50 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Kirsten
Donovan and Alex Richardson)