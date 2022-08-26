Stocks slide, dollar rises as Powell spooks markets

* U.S. stocks sell off on Powell comments
* Two-year yields rise; dollar index higher
* Oil prices higher in choppy session
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - An index of global stock
markets fell, while short-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S.
economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before
inflation is under control.
The dollar erased early losses to turn positive against a
basket of currencies, while gold, which loses appeal as interest
rates rise, fell after Powell's comments.
Tight monetary policy "for some time" means slower growth, a
weaker job market and "some pain" for households and businesses,
Powell said in a speech to the central banking conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period
of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some
softening of labor market conditions," Powell said.
He did not hint at what the Fed might do at its upcoming
Sept. 20-21 policy meeting. Officials are expected to approve
either a 50- or 75-basis-point rate increase.
Interest rate futures tied to expectations about Fed policy
fell on Friday moments after Powell's speech, reflecting
increased chances of a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike.
"It was hawkish as expected. Powell's message is clear: the
Fed is far from done in its fight against inflation," said
Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
2.47%, its worst day in more than two months.
Wall Street's main indexes fell, with Powell's comments
dragging down megacap growth and technology stocks.
"His comments were hawkish. He's keeping the pedal to the
metal here when it comes to policy to fight inflation," said
Lindsey Bell, chief money and markets strategist at Ally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,008.38
points, or 3.03%, to close at 32,283.4, the S&P 500 lost
141.46 points, or 3.37%, to finish at 4,057.66 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 497.56 points, or 3.94%, to end the
session at 12,141.71.
European stocks slid as investors also fretted over downbeat
German consumer sentiment data due to rising energy costs.
Consumer morale in the euro zone's two biggest economies
diverged starkly in August as French consumers benefited from
fresh government measures while concerns over rising energy
bills hit their German counterparts, surveys showed on Friday.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.68%.
U.S. two-year Treasury yields briefly reached their highest
levels since October 2007 before stabilizing near two-month
highs after Powell's comments.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose on Powell's
comments and was last up 1 basis point at 3.3824%.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up about
1 bps to 3.0334%.
The rise in short-term rates extended the yield curve's
inversion, which is widely seen as signaling an upcoming
recession. The closely watched gap between yields on two- and
10-year Treasury notes was at -35 basis points,
compared to -31.3 basis points before Powell's speech.
In currency markets, the dollar erased early losses against
a basket of currencies following Powell's remarks to trade up
0.30% at 108.8.
The euro, which had edged higher following a Reuters
report that some European Central Bank policymakers want to
discuss a 75-basis-point interest rate hike at their September
policy meeting, gave up those gains to trade down 0.07% at
$0.9965.
Oil prices ended higher on Friday, boosted by signals from
Saudi Arabia that OPEC could cut output, but trading was
volatile as investors digested and ultimately shrugged off the
Fed's warning on economic pain ahead.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose $1.65 to settle at $100.99 a
barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures
rose 54 cents to settle at $93.06 a barrel.
Spot gold was at $1,736.813 per ounce, down 1.23%.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe in London; editing by Richard Chang and Rosalba
O'Brien)