Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks slide, oil dips as Fed eyes taper by year-end

08/18/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street ended the day lower on Wednesday, after meeting minutes showed U.S. Federal Reserve officials split on when to ease back on economic stimulus, while COVID-19's spread weighed on oil for the fifth straight day.

Wall Street hit new lows following the release of the minutes, which detailed the Fed's July 27-28 policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 1.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.07% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.89%.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell 0.58%.

The minutes fleshed out the Fed's thinking on when to taper its monthly bond purchases, and showed that Fed officials expected it is possible they could ease that stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve as expected.

However, the minutes showed officials noted that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant could temporarily delay the full reopening of the economy and restrain a jobs market that looms large in the Fed's thinking.

"Since the July FOMC meeting, the probability of a September announcement and an October, or November, start date to tapering those purchases has increased considerably, in our view, with the August payroll release coming out in early September likely to be the most important factor to tip the scales," said Bob Miller, BlackRock's Head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income.

The ongoing spread of COVID-19 cases continued to weigh down crude, which fell for the fifth straight day on concerns of diminishing travel demand. Brent crude ended down 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $68.23 a barrel. The global benchmark has lost 11% in the last 13 trading days dating to the end of July. U.S. crude futures settled down $1.13, or 1.7%, to $65.46 a barrel.

U.S. Treasury yields also fell after the release of the Fed minutes, with investors eyeing a potential taper by the end of the year. Benchmark 10-year notes fell to 1.2634%, after rising to a session high of 1.300% before the minutes were disclosed.

The dollar rebounded slightly, after the minutes erased earlier gains that had put it at its highest levels since April. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04% to 93.163. [USD/]

The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and disappointing economic data is driving up concerns that the global economic comeback might be diminished, while turmoil in Afghanistan and a new China crackdown on the technology sector added fuel to the fire.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in July, the latest in several economic indicators that have missed expectations.

Safe-haven gold was down slightly with spot gold prices down 0.02% to $1,785.66 an ounce. U.S. gold futures had earlier settled down 0.2% at $1,784.4 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington; Additional reporting by Dara Ranasinghe and Elizabeth Howcroft in London, Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Alison Williams, Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.7237 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.3755 Delayed Quote.1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.79008 Delayed Quote.1.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.013464 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.33% 67.35 Delayed Quote.33.66%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.89% 14525.914112 Real-time Quote.14.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.65% 0.68822 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.63% 576.7666 Delayed Quote.32.45%
WTI -3.12% 64.478 Delayed Quote.40.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pCisco systems inc - expect supply chain challenges and cost impacts to continue through at least the first half of fiscal 2022, potentially into second half - conf call
RE
04:42pEnergy Down After Report Of Increased Gas Stockpiles -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:39pFed officials expect to start bond-buying taper this year, minutes show
RE
04:38pStocks slide, oil dips as Fed eyes taper by year-end
RE
04:31pNvidia forecasts revenue above estimates on gaming, data center demand
RE
04:29pROBINHOOD MARKETS : warns of lower trading revenue in third quarter
RE
04:27pS&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes
RE
04:24pCISCO : beats quarterly revenue estimates on hybrid work demand
RE
04:17pANALYSIS : Workers at Chile's Escondida mine hit jackpot, raise bar in labor talks elsewhere
RE
04:03pWall Street slides after Fed minutes show split over jobs, taper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : UBS gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS