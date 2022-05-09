Stocks slide on growth fears, dollar extends rally

(Updates after U.S. market open, adds byline, previous dateline
London)
* Dollar hits new 20-year high, yen at two-decade low
* Stock market losses accelerate, Nasdaq leads Wall St drop
* U.S. yields lose ground after touching Nov. 2018 levels
NEW YORK May 9 (Reuters) - Stock indexes around the world
dropped on Monday while the dollar pared gains after hitting a
two-decade high while oil prices sank as worries about higher
interest rates and a tightened lockdown in Shanghai deepened
investors' fears of a global economic slowdown.
Oil prices slipped on demand concerns due to continued
coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world top oil importer.
Yields on most U.S. Treasury notes lost earlier gains to
trade lower on Monday as bargain-hunters stepped in after the
benchmark 10-year note hit fresh 3-1/2 year highs on inflation
fears.
After Friday's bruising session in which U.S. stocks sold off
sharply as another rise in long-dated U.S. Treasury yields
unnerved investors, markets had a rocky start to the week.
Central banks in the United States, Britain and Australia
all raised interest rates last week, and investors were bracing
for more tightening as policymakers fight soaring inflation.
“Markets are continuing to re-price inflation risks as it
becomes more evident that inflation is likely to be with us for
longer than some people had hoped," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief
investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte,
North Carolina, also citing increasing recession risks.
And he said moves by policy makers around the world to raise
rates higher than expected will add to economic "slowdown
pressures that are already building due to the lockdowns in
China and the war in Europe.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 535.34 points,
or 1.63%, to 32,364.03, the S&P 500 lost 102.07 points,
or 2.48%, to 4,021.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
399.65 points, or 3.29%, to 11,745.01.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Friday had posted their fifth
straight week of declines -- their longest losing streak in
roughly a decade.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 2.52% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
2.54%, on Monday hitting its lowest level since December 2020.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.68% after MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 1.69% lower. Japan's Nikkei had
lost 2.53%.
GLOBAL CONCERNS
There appeared to be no let-up in China's zero-COVID policy,
with Shanghai tightening the city-wide lockdown for 25 million
residents.
With investors juggling so many worries, one place they are
looking for safety is in the dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose as much as 0.6%, hitting the latest
in a string of 20-year highs.
After paring gains, the dollar index was last up 0.067%,
with the euro down 0.17% to $1.0533.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.21% versus the greenback at
130.29 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2316, down 0.17% on the day.
Dollar strength also put pressure on Latin American stocks
and currencies on Monday. The Mexican peso lost 0.84% versus the
U.S. dollar at 20.33.
U.S. crude recently fell 4.35% to $105.00 per barrel
and Brent was at $107.87, down 4.02% on the day.
Gold prices retreated on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury
yields and a surge in the dollar to two-decade highs dented the
appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold dropped 1.2% to $1,860.43 an ounce while
U.S. gold futures fell 0.94% to $1,863.50 an ounce.
