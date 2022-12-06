Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Stocks slide on rising bets of aggressive U.S. rate hikes

12/06/2022 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 6 (Reuters) -

Emerging market stocks fell on Tuesday as the chances of more interest-rate hikes by the U.S. central bank gained ground following a strong services sector data.

Mainland China stocks were among the rare outperformers as sources said the country's government is set to announce a further easing of some of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday.

Most other bourses across the emerging markets fell, with emerging Europe taking cues from a weak open in Western Europe.

MSCI's index of emerging market shares slipped 1.4%, losing more than what it gained on Monday.

"Unexpectedly strong U.S. data revived expectations of the Fed raising rates more than expected," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Economic data on Monday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November and employment rebounded in a sign of underlying momentum in the economy.

Among currencies, Asian units slumped as the dollar strengthened following the data.

Other EM currencies fared better with South Africa's rand extending gains to a third straight session, up 0.5%, bolstered also by data that showed South Africa's economy grew 1.6% in the third quarter compared to a contraction of 0.7% in the second.

South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress, said it would tell its lawmakers to reject a report that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct over a stash of cash in his farm, giving him a lifeline as he faced the biggest scandal of his career.

Russia's rouble extended declines to hit eight-week lows and was last trading at around 62.8 per dollar after the imposition of a price cap on Russian oil.

The price cap is likely to lead to a small loss in the volume of Russian exports, Renaissance Capital analysts said.

"We maintain our forecast for a gradual weakening of the rouble to 65 per dollar in the coming months with a move into the 70-75 range in 2023 against the backdrop of lower export revenues and a recovery in imports," RenCap said.

Ahead of embargos and price caps that took effect this month, Russia's January-November oil and gas condensate rose 2.2% from a year earlier to 488 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.16% 0.67185 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRENT OIL -0.99% 82 Delayed Quote.10.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.21778 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.73446 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.11% 471.85 Real-time Quote.-11.69%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.32% 1993.31 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.04972 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.88% 0.012104 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.6324 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
RS GROUP PLC -0.53% 938 Delayed Quote.-21.77%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.08% 155.17 Real-time Quote.-10.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.22% 63.322 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
WTI -1.42% 76.258 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Latest news "Economy"
05:25aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall $1 to $75.93/bbl…
RE
05:24aBrent crude oil futures fall $1 to $81.68/bbl…
RE
05:24aUpper Crust owner SSP's sales at pre-pandemic levels, Britain lags
RE
05:23aAirlines warn of higher fares from green transition
RE
05:22aBritain's Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
RE
05:22aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee sheds 1% as forward premiums sink to historic lows
RE
05:22aECB to hike again but "very close" to neutral rates - Herodotou
RE
05:19aSwedish court finds man guilty of murder at politics festival
RE
05:18aIndia to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank
RE
05:15aUK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
4Prosus N : Capital Markets Day 2022
5Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..

HOT NEWS