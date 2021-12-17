Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh

Asian shares closed near lows for the year and broad-based European stock benchmarks slid 1%. Treasury bonds yields, meanwhile, fell to their lowest levels since early December.

"Central bankers have delivered a hawk for the holidays. The balance of 2021 will be spent focused on the ramifications from Omicron and any associated restrictions and/or delays in the return to normal," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.02%.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 445.66 points, or 1.24%, to 35,451.98; the S&P 500 lost 45.5 points, or 0.97%, to 4,623.17; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.90 points, or 0.97%, to 15,033.54.

U.S. stocks have now reversed all of their gains from Wednesday, when markets welcomed the Federal Reserve's commitment to tackle rising inflation with faster bond tapering and interest rate hikes next year.

The hawkish tilt from central banks this week including the Fed and Bank of England, and to a lesser degree the European Central Bank, was initially greeted by a wave of buying from investors confident policymakers will curb higher inflation.

But the mood has since turned gloomier as traders fret that markets pumped up on cheap money are vulnerable to even the smallest of pullbacks in stimulus.

"Volatility is rising again, lowering the predictability of what may happen next," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

The Bank of Japan dialed back some emergency pandemic-funding on Friday but maintained its ultra-loose policy and extended financial relief for small firms, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks for the foreseeable future.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last rose 13/32 in price to yield 1.3783%, from 1.422% late on Thursday, while the dollar index rose 0.283%.

Adding to the caution are worries that rising Omicron infection rates mean a rocky few months for the global economy, although most economists think the damage will be much less severe than in previous waves of COVID-19 cases.

"Ordinarily, in the wake of a more hawkish (Federal Open Market Committee) outcome, yields would be expected to rise in anticipation of the Fed tightening cycle," said analysts at Westpac.

"However, there are competing dynamics at present, with ongoing inflation fears sparking the Fed's tougher rhetoric being offset by fears that economic growth will be derailed by Omicron in the near term," they added.

The Bank of England surprised markets on Thursday by becoming the first G7 central bank to raise interest rates since the pandemic.

Oil prices fell, with U.S. crude down 1.77% to $71.10 per barrel and Brent slipped to $73.76, down 1.68% on the day.

(Reporting by David Randall and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Pravin Char)

By David Randall and Tommy Wilkes