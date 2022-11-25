Stocks slip on growth concerns; China's yuan slips as key rate eased

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday
on mounting worries about economic growth, while China's yuan
hit session lows after the central bank cut a key rate, freeing
up about $70 billion for banks as it seeks to stimulate a
slowing economy.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the
reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves, by 25 basis points, effective from Dec. 5.
The yuan slipped 0.3% against a recovering dollar, to
last trade at 7.168.
Citi Strategists said that while it could create room for
adjustment in December in the benchmark loan prime rate, there
is limited room for further monetary easing in the medium term
as the PBOC becomes more mindful of the inflation risk once
China moves towards the post-pandemic era.
Most other emerging market currencies also fell as the
dollar inched up, but with the greenback on course for a weekly
loss thanks to the U.S. Federal Reserve's less-hawkish rhetoric
this week, an index of riskier currencies was on
course for a weekly gain.
Its shares counterpart fell 0.3% as most major
bourses in the emerging market universe fell. The index looked
to end the week flat.
Bucking the trend, a rally in property shares lifted
mainland China indexes after sources said the central bank was
set to offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds
issued by property developers, the strongest policy support yet
for the crisis-hit sector. .
Inflows to EM equities increased in the latest week to
over $1.1 billion from $734 million last week, JP Morgan data
showed.
Hungary's forint rose against the euro but was
still down about 0.9% on the week. Hungary expects to receive a
total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next
year from various EU programmes, the government said on
Thursday.
"The Hungarian government's reassurances amount to little –
the European Commission (EC) is blocking it... hence official
confirmation of a resolution must come from that source before
it can act as relief for the market," said Tatha Ghose, EM and
FX analyst at Commerzbank.
In Ghana, sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as
1.4 cent in the dollar after Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah
said the country is considering a "haircut" of up to 30% on its
overseas debt.
