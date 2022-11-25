Stocks slip on growth concerns, set to end week flat

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday
on mounting worries about economic growth, while a less-hawkish
rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve dulled the dollar and put
an index of risky currencies on course for a weekly gain.
MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.3%,
set to end the week flat, as most major bourses in the emerging
market universe fell.
Bucking the trend, a rally in property shares lifted
mainland China indexes after sources said the central bank was
set to offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds
issued by property developers, the strongest policy support yet
for the crisis-hit sector. .
More COVID-19 curbs in China hitting economic growth, and
worries about tighter monetary policy squeezing global GDP have
weighed on risk sentiment this year.
However, the Fed signalling it could temper its pace of
interest rate hikes eased fears to an extent, leaving the
safe-haven dollar on course for weekly losses, and helping an
index of emerging market currencies recover most
of last week's declines.
Inflows to EM equities increased in the latest week to over
$1.1 billion from $734 million last week, J.P.Morgan data
showed.
On Friday, most emerging market currencies traded within a
narrow range.
Hungary's forint rose against the euro but was
still down 1.5% on the week. Hungary expects to receive a total
of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year
from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday.
"On EU funds, the Hungarian government's reassurances amount
to little – the European Commission (EC) is blocking it... hence
official confirmation of a resolution must come from that source
before it can act as relief for the market," said Tatha Ghose,
EM and FX analyst at Commerzbank.
The EC will likely approve Hungary's post-pandemic recovery
plan next week, but could hold back any payouts until Budapest
fulfils all agreed conditions, sources said.
Malaysia's ringgit rose 0.4% against the dollar to
hit over three-month highs as the appointment on Anwar Ibrahim
as prime minister on Thursday ended days of deadlock following
weekend elections.
In Ghana, sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as
1.4 cent in the dollar after Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah
said the country is considering a "haircut" of up to 30% on its
overseas debt.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)