Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks slump after data shows consumer pessimism

06/28/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Wall Street tumbled in a broad sell-off on Tuesday after data showed the Conference Board's consumer confidence index dropping to the lowest it has been since February of last year.

William Huston, chief investment officer at Bay Street Capital Holdings, said the latest consumer data fueled worries that a recession may be near.

"I think today's decline is primarily driven by consumer sentiment still being low, and the decline is being led primarily by the megacaps. In terms of why it's happening, I think it's the same narrative that we've been hearing a lot of this is eyes on inflation... I think that a recession is likely. I think that that is likely in the near term. But again, that's the narrative that we've been hearing and that is why consumer confidence is low."

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower, with the Dow falling 1.56% lower. The S&P 500 fell 2.01%, while the Nasdaq dropped 2.98%.

The S&P 500 is on track for its biggest first-half percentage drop since 1970.

On Tuesday, falling share prices of Amazon, Microsoft and Apple were the heaviest drags on the benchmark index.

Nike shares slid 6.99% following a lower than expected revenue forecast.

But shares of Occidental Petroleum jumped, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it had purchased more shares of the oil company, raising its stake to more than 16%.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pUber ex-security chief accused of hacking coverup must face fraud charges, judge rules
RE
05:52pTrump wanted to join Jan. 6 Capitol riot, tried to grab limo steering wheel
RE
05:46pZelenskiy urges action in U.N. address, Russia calls it 'PR campaign' for weapons
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 0.50% to 136.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.2187 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.60% to $1.0522 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 97.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pStocks slump after data shows consumer pessimism
RE
05:30pStocks tumble after weak U.S. confidence data; oil gains
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 6.98% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
2TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
3Petrobras : releases teasers for the sale of assets in refining and log..
4Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
5Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..

HOT NEWS