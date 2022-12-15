Stocks slump, greenback gains as central banks continue inflation battle

(Updates to U.S. market close)
*
Wall Street stocks fall 2-3% after rate hikes, slowing
retail
sales
*
Dollar advances on risk aversion, as euro, pound decline
*
Treasury yields tick down
*
Oil prices pull back 1.5%
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Global shares slumped on Thursday,
while the U.S. dollar gained and Treasury yields ticked down,
after major central banks hiked interest rates in their final
policy decisions of the year.
A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected rates
to stay higher for longer, U.S. retail sales fell more than
expected in November, while the labor market remained tight.
"The rush to buy all risk assets faded fairly quickly as the
short-term angst around inflation/disinflation is temporarily
tabled and the market starts to look to the future for the next
catalyst," Christian Hoffmann, portfolio manager and managing
director at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, New
Mexico, said in an email.
Stocks fell sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average
slipping 2.25%, the S&P 500 down about 2.5% and
the Nasdaq Composite off 3.2%.
In Europe, the Bank of England (BoE) delivered its ninth
straight rate rise and the eighth of 2022, saying even though UK
inflation has peaked, it believes more increases will be
necessary.
The European Central Bank (ECB) also raised rates by half a
percentage point, its fourth successive hike, and outlined plans
to shrink its bloated balance sheet from March.
The pound fell by about 2% against the dollar after
the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the
half-point rise to 3.50%, highlighting the split among
policymakers on how to tackle inflation, wage growth and a
slowing economy.
"The extent of the divisions across the committee is an
eye-opener," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.
"While it is normal to see policymakers disagree towards the end
of a rate cycle, the split makes it more difficult to predict
the extent to which interest rates will rise."
The dollar, which has lost almost 7% in value in the
fourth quarter, gained on the hawkish Fed view and investor
risk-aversion, up nearly 1%.
The euro dropped, down 0.56% at $1.0623, still
near Wednesday's more than six-month peak at $1.0695.
European equities tumbled and bond yields rose. The STOXX
fell by 2.85% as heavyweight stocks across sectors
sank.
The MSCI All-World index also slumped, down
2.5%, a second straight day of declines. Global stocks have
still gained more than 10% this quarter on the assumption that
U.S. inflation is subsiding and soon the Fed will indicate it no
longer needs to rapidly raise rates.
On Wednesday, the Fed raised the benchmark rate as expected
by half a percentage point, down from the recent 75 basis-point
increases but also projected a terminal rate above 5%, a level
not seen since 2007.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would deliver
more rate hikes next year even as the economy slips toward a
recession, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the Fed
does not get a firmer grip on inflation.
U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, fell
on Thursday on the back of weak economic data and despite
spiking bond yields in Europe. The yield on 10-year Treasury
notes was down 4.9 basis points at 3.454% and the
30-year was down 3.4 basis points at 3.505%.
"Our main message to investors is to be cautious," James
Demmert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research in New
York, said. "The Fed is trying to engineer a soft economic
landing that in our view has a high likelihood of failing and
causing a recession in 2023."
COMMODITIES DIP
Crude oil gave back some of the previous session's 2.5%
rally that was driven by forecasts of a rebound in energy demand
next year on the back of China reopening after COVID lockdowns.
China's economy, however, lost more steam in November as
factory output slowed and retail sales fell again, hobbled by
surging COVID-19 infections.
U.S. crude fell 1.37% to $76.22 per barrel and Brent
was at $81.39, down 1.58% on the day.
Gold prices retreated as the dollar strengthened, with spot
gold down 1.7% at $1,776.61 an ounce.
