Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip

* Stocks slide on bearish earnings, economic data
* China talks stimulus, but economic damage already done
* Euro near 4-week high as Lagarde flags July rate hike
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares slid worldwide on
Tuesday as supply chain woes and surging costs hurt corporate
earnings and manufacturing output slowed, while Treasury yields
dipped as the weakness in equities revived a safe-haven bid for
U.S. government debt.
A two-day relief rally in equities ended as investors took
note of profit margins being squeezed by supply issues worsened
by the Ukraine war and soaring inflation that has forced
consumers to cut discretionary spending.
U.S. and euro zone business activity slowed in May, with S&P
Global attributing the decline in its U.S. Composite PMI Output
to "elevated inflationary pressures, a further deterioration in
supplier delivery times and weaker demand growth."
Higher costs from surging freight and raw material prices
led Abercrombie & Fitch Co to say it will continue
facing headwinds until at least year-end, a day after Snapchat
parent Snap Inc said the U.S. economy had worsened
faster than expected in April.
The economy likely will slow very hard as the Federal
Reserve hikes interest rates to stamp out inflation, said David
Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX.
"It's really all about a hard landing and the Fed really
being boxed in the corner with only demand-side tools to help,"
he said. "They really need to squash demand."
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.46%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed
down 1.14%.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
0.63%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.24% and the S&P
500 lost 1.67% as it again headed toward a bear market.
Value shares fell 0.63%, or much less than the 2.81% decline
in growth stocks.
Shares of Snap plummeted 42.4%, dragging down several social
media and internet stocks, while Abercrombie fell 30.8%.
In Europe, all major sectors posted broad declines, with
luxury stocks and retailers taking the lead as disposable income
of consumers is squeezed.
European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde said she saw
the ECB's deposit rate at zero or "slightly above" by the end of
September, implying an increase of at least 50 basis points from
its current level as the bank also prepares to fight inflation.
"It has raised jitters in global markets about the
possibility at least of a more aggressive move by the ECB," said
Phil Shaw, chief economist at Investec in London.
"There were reports overnight that some hawks on the
governing council thought her comments yesterday seemed to rule
out a 50-basis-point hike, but her remarks today appeared to
leave that on the table," he said.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell 9 basis points to 0.959%.
Treasury yields fell to one-month lows as those on benchmark
10-year Treasury notes slid 10.3 basis points to
2.756%.
The dollar index fell 0.264%, with the euro up
0.29% to $1.072.
Lagarde's comments in a blog post on Monday and a swing that
drove the U.S. currency to two-decade highs reinforced tactical
weakness in the dollar, said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX
Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.
"The broader macro backdrop still supports the risk-off
take," Rai said. "The dollar still has more room to run over the
medium term."
DISAPPOINTING DATA
Markets took some comfort from U.S. President Joe Biden's
comment on Monday that he was considering easing tariffs on
China, and from Beijing's continuing promises of stimulus.
Yet China's zero-COVID-19 policy and its lockdowns have
already done considerable economic damage.
JPMorgan cut its forecast for second-quarter Chinese gross
domestic product to a 5.4% contraction from a prior 1.5% decline
after disappointing data in April. On an annualized basis, its
global forecast for the quarter is 0.6%, the weakest since the
global financial crisis outside of 2020.
Oil prices traded little changed as tight supply worries
offset concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19
curbs.
U.S. crude futures settled down 52 cents at $109.77 a
barrel, and Brent rose 14 cents to settle at $113.56.
Gold prices rose to their highest level in two weeks as the
safe-haven metal's appeal was lifted by a weaker U.S. dollar and
lower Treasury yields, amid subdued risk appetite in financial
markets.
U.S. gold futures settled up nearly 1% at $1,865.40
an ounce.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York and Lawrence White in
London; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore, Jonathan Oatis and Tomasz Janowski)