Stocks stage small bounce as investors weigh cenbanks' next moves

* Fed policymakers including Powell to speak this week
* French yields rise after Macron election loss
* Dollar dips but remains near two-decade highs
* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Stock markets chalked up modest
gains on Monday after last week's hefty losses as investors
braced for a host of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers this week,
where they could underline a commitment to fight inflation
whatever rate pain required.
Trading was thinned by a U.S. holiday.
The euro was little moved after French President Emmanuel
Macron lost control of the National Assembly in an on Sunday, a
major setback that could throw the country into political
paralysis. However, French government bond yields rose, a sign
of investor nervousness.
The Euro STOXX was last up 0.5%. Germany's DAX
gained 0.43%, while French shares underperformed
slightly but were still 0.25% higher despite Macron's
electoral setbacks.
Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg, said Macron's
party would now have to learn the art of compromise to push
ahead with its policies.
"As most Republicans and other mainstream forces in France
are less interested in strengthening European integration than
Macron, his ability to shape and promote the European agenda
will be even more limited than before," he said.
Nasdaq futures climbed 0.78% while S&P 500 futures
rallied 0.69%.
The bounce in futures markets follows the S&P 500 falling
almost 6% last week to trade 24% below its January high.
In Asia, shares fell on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1% and
Tokyo's Nikkei 0.74%.
Chinese blue chips increased 0.5%, aided by news
President Joe Biden was considering removing some tariffs on
China.
The focus on the path for interest rates and inflation is
likely to dominate markets this week.
A series of central bank hikes last week, including a
surprise move by the Swiss National Bank, will be followed by
more tightening as policymakers try to tame soaring prices -
investors predict heightened volatility until there is some
clarity on a peak in inflation and central bank policy
tightening.
Relief seems unlikely this week with British inflation
figures expected to show another alarmingly high reading that
could push the Bank of England into hiking at a faster pace.
A number of central bankers are also on the speaking
calendar this week, led by a likely hawkish testimony from
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's to the U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Markets are still digesting the higher re-pricing of Fed
rate expectations, and global risk assets may struggle to show
any sustainable rebound for now. All this should keep the dollar
mostly in demand in a week where markets will focus on Powell's
testimony," ING analysts said in a note.
UNCONDITIONAL
The Fed last week vowed its commitment to containing
inflation was "unconditional", while Fed Governor Christopher
Waller said on Saturday he would support another hike of 75
basis points in July.
"Financial conditions are likely to tighten further,
consumers are experiencing a significant negative sentiment
shock, energy and food supply disruptions have worsened and the
outlook for foreign growth has deteriorated," warned analysts at
Nomura, saying a mild recession in the fourth quarter is more
likely than not.
The dollar had strengthened broadly on the hawkish outlook
and the dollar index last traded at 104.37. Though that
was down 0.3% on the day it was still not far from last week's
two-decade high of 105.790.
The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0526, helped by investors
focusing on the European Central Bank tools to fight a widening
of bond spreads between members of the currency bloc. The single
currency, however, was still close to last week's trough at
$1.0357.
The yen has been under broad pressure as the Bank of Japan
stuck doggedly to its super-easy policies. It gained slightly on
the dollar on Monday to 134.90 yen, having reached its
lowest since 1998 last week.
After massive moves last week, government bond markets were
generally calmer.
Bitcoin recovered earlier losses to trade little
changed at $20,580, having bounced sharply over the weekend amid
talk of a single large buyer.
Oil prices edged lower again after a sharp retreat late last
week amid concerns a global recession would curb demand.
Brent weakened 0.25% to $112.84, while U.S. crude
lost 0.05% to $109.5 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, editing by Mark
Heinrich and Alex Richardson)