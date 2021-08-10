Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks strengthen; yields, dollar rise on Fed taper talk

08/10/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Asian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global shares strengthened on Tuesday, hovering just off record highs, while U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since mid-July, spurred by Federal Reserve tapering talk.

The dollar also scaled a four-month high versus the euro as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation numbers on Wednesday for indications of when the world's largest economy might start to withdraw stimulus.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.16%, trading just off the record high it hit last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both touched record intraday highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.08 points, or 0.49%, to 35,272.93, the S&P 500 gained 6.27 points, or 0.14%, to 4,438.62, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.83 points, or 0.44%, to 14,795.34.

European shares extended gains for a seventh straight session as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports and economic recovery prospect.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.35%

"Domestically and globally, we're seeing economies recovering from the pandemic. It's a good period for investing," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Sentiment was further boosted by the U.S. Senate passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that could provide the United States with its biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.

Activity, meanwhile, was heating up in bond markets.

Indications in recent days of an improving labor market have prompted investors to rethink the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, halting recent sharp falls in both U.S. and European bond yields.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields scaled their highest in over three weeks, rising as high as 1.336% in London trade and extending the longest run of gains since early February.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which reached 1.346%, its highest level since July 15, last fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.3439%, from 1.317% late on Monday.

Speculation is mounting that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could signal it is ready to start easing monetary support in a speech to be delivered at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers.

"Expectations have clearly shifted for Fed Chair Powell to turn hawkish at Jackson Hole and make a formal announcement on tapering asset purchases at the September FOMC meeting," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Adding fuel to the debate, two Fed officials said on Monday that while the labor market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.

Data on Monday showed that U.S. job openings shot up to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased.

That followed Friday's nonfarm payroll report showing jobs increased by a larger-than-anticipated 943,000 in July.

While signs of economic recovery in the United States are reviving reflation trade bets, investors remain wary of the lingering risks posed by COVID-19.

China on Monday reported more COVID-19 infections in what seems to be its most severe resurgence of the disease since mid-2020, as some cities added rounds of mass testing in a bid to stamp out infections.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.4% after trading much of the day in the red as worries weighed about the spread of the Delta variant.

With tapering expectations gaining traction, the dollar extended its gains made on Friday and Monday.

The dollar index rose 0.07%, with the euro down 0.13% to $1.1722.

Oil prices rose, recouping some of the losses in the previous session when prices slipped to a three-week low. [O/R]

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $69.29 per barrel, up $1.81 or 2.72%. Brent crude futures settled at $70.63 per barrel, up $1.59 or 2.3%.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,731.70.

(Additional reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Heinrich)

By Matt Scuffham


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pAMC gives up gains after quarterly results, film release deal
RE
03:28pOil up 3%; forecast for better U.S. fuel demand feeds rebound
RE
03:10pCitigroup to require vaccines for staffers returning to main U.S. offices
RE
03:10pStocks strengthen; yields, dollar rise on Fed taper talk
RE
03:08pGLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks strengthen; yields, dollar rise on Fed taper talk
RE
02:49pTexas power demand to hit 2021 highs this week during heat wave
RE
02:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 hit records as infrastructure bill passes Senate
RE
02:38pU.S. House bill would give tax credit for rare earth magnets
RE
02:29pCanadian Pacific challenges Canadian National with $27 billion Kansas City Southern bid
RE
02:26pU.S. Postal Service proposes some temporary holiday shipping price hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..

HOT NEWS