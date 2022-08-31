Stocks struggle, oil down, on rate and recession fears

(Updates prices, adds quotes)
* U.S. crude falls
* German bonds head for worst month in 30 years
* US stocks mixed, European shares at six-week lows
* Gold slides to one-month low
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - World stock markets
struggled to recover on Wednesday after a three-day losing
streak, as stubborn inflation that has central banks on both
sides of the Atlantic preparing to raise borrowing costs again
next month kept investors on edge.
Wall Street slipped after eking out early gains, while U.S.
crude oil prices sank for a second day, with worries that
tightening monetary policy around the world will hurt demand and
drag on the global economy.
Underscoring the growth risks on the horizon, analysts at
Capital Economics warned of a possible U.S. recession.
"Our composite tracking models suggest that the chances of a
recession within the next year have risen markedly," they said.
"That said, the immediate risks still appear to be low, with
the boost to real incomes from the continued drop in gasoline
prices set to drive a solid rebound in third-quarter gross
domestic product."
The MSCI all-country stock index slipped
0.2%, and was down 18.5% for the year as war in Ukraine, surging
energy prices and rising interest rates take their toll on risky
assets.
The U.S. S&P 500 index lost 0.17%, the Dow Jones
Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite
was flat.
Europe's STOXX share index of 600 companies slumped
1.1% to a six-week low, leaving it down almost 15% for the year.
Economic news remained grim with overnight data showing
economic activity in China, the world's second-largest economy,
extended its decline this month after new COVID-19 infections,
the worst heatwaves in decades and struggles in the property
sector.
Headline euro zone inflation for August rose to another
record high, beating expectations and solidifying the case for a
hefty rate hike by the European Central Bank on Sept. 8.
Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on
Wednesday for three days of maintenance amid fears it won't be
switched back on, adding to worries of energy rationing during
coming winter months in some of the region's richest countries.
The energy crunch has already created a painful
cost-of-living crisis for consumers and businesses and forced
governments to spend billions to ease the burden.
German bonds were set for their worst month in
over 30 years.
Markets are betting that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
ECB will both raise their key borrowing costs by 75 basis points
when they meet next month.
Jamie Niven, a senior bond fund manager at Candriam, said
rate hikes anticipated for this year had been largely priced
into markets, especially in the United States.
But investors have begun pricing out previously anticipated
rate cuts next year following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's
hard-hitting speech last week.
"I think there is more pain to come in credit markets and in
equity markets before we see a brighter outlook. I don't think
central banks are going to be in a state where they can cut to
kind of soften the blow of recession," Niven said.
While there may be occasional quick flips or dramatic
rallies back into riskier assets like stocks at times, they will
ultimately be lower towards the end of the year, Niven added.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday could make the
case for a big rate hike, analysts said.
U.S. CRUDE BELOW $90 A BARREL
In Asia overnight, Japan's Nikkei sagged 0.4% and
Chinese blue chips were little changed. Hong Kong's
Hang Seng was down 0.16%, recovering from steep early
declines.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which is
relatively more sensitive to the monetary policy outlook, hit a
15-year high at 3.497% overnight, but eased back to 3.4438%.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which hit a
two-month high of 3.153% on Tuesday, stood at 3.1231%.
The dollar index fell 0.15% to 108.61, after starting
the week by marking a two-decade high at 109.48.
Sterling is set for its worst month since late 2016
against the dollar as UK inflation is already at 10% and rising,
with the Bank of England set to increase rates next month.
Gold fell 0.4% to $1,715.4 an ounce, a one-month low.
Crude oil fell further after declines of more than $5
overnight, but drew support after industry data showed U.S. fuel
stocks fell more than expected.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 0.8% at $90.81 a barrel, after sliding $5.37 in the
previous session, driven by recession fears. Brent crude
futures for October fell 2.6%.
Cryptocurrencies defied the broader gloom, and held onto
gains, with bitcoin up 1.4% at $20,086.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten
Donovan)