Stocks struggle, oil down, on rate and recession fears

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - World stocks fell again on
Wednesday, as expectations that central banks on both sides of
the Atlantic will likely raise borrowing costs again next month
soured sentiment and stoked recession fears, which dragged oil
prices below $90 a barrel.
Wall Street struggled to hang on to early gains while
European shares deepened losses, hobbled by worries that
tightening monetary policy around the world will hurt demand and
drag on the global economy.
Underscoring the growth risks on the horizon, analysts at
Capital Economics warned of a possible U.S. recession.
"Our composite tracking models suggest that the chances of a
recession within the next year have risen markedly," they said.
"That said, the immediate risks still appear to be low, with
the boost to real incomes from the continued drop in gasoline
prices set to drive a solid rebound in third-quarter gross
domestic product."
The MSCI all-country stock index slipped
0.65%, and was down 18.8% for the year as war in Ukraine,
surging energy prices and rising interest rates take their toll
on risky assets.
The U.S. S&P 500 index lost 0.8%, the Dow Jones
Industrial Average fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 0.6%.
By Wednesday's close, the three main indexes had suffered
their biggest monthly percentage declines in August since 2015,
with the S&P 500 dropping more than 8% since mid-August.
Europe's STOXX share index of 600 companies slumped
1.1% to a six-week low, leaving it down almost 15% for the year.
Economic news remained grim with overnight data showing
economic activity in China, the world's second-largest economy,
extended its decline this month after new COVID-19 infections,
the worst heat waves in decades and struggles in the property
sector.
Headline euro zone inflation for August rose to another
record high, beating expectations and solidifying the case for a
hefty rate hike by the European Central Bank on Sept. 8.
Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on
Wednesday for three days of maintenance amid fears it will not
be switched back on, adding to worries of energy rationing
during coming winter months in some of the region's richest
countries.
The energy crunch has already created a painful
cost-of-living crisis for consumers and businesses and forced
governments to spend billions to ease the burden.
German bonds were set for their worst month in
over 30 years.
Markets are betting that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
ECB will both raise their key borrowing costs by 75 basis points
when they meet next month.
Jamie Niven, a senior bond fund manager at Candriam, said
rate hikes anticipated for this year had been largely priced in
to markets, especially in the United States.
But investors have begun pricing out previously anticipated
rate cuts next year following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's
hard-hitting speech last week.
"I think there is more pain to come in credit markets and in
equity markets before we see a brighter outlook. I don't think
central banks are going to be in a state where they can cut to
kind of soften the blow of recession," Niven said.
While there may be occasional quick flips or dramatic
rallies back in to riskier assets like stocks at times, they
will ultimately be lower towards the end of the year, Niven
added.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday could make the
case for a big rate hike, analysts said.
U.S. CRUDE BELOW $90 A BARREL
In Asia overnight, Japan's Nikkei sagged 0.4% and
Chinese blue chips were little changed. Hong Kong's
Hang Seng was down 0.16%, recovering from steep early
declines.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which is
relatively more sensitive to the monetary policy outlook, hit a
15-year high at 3.497% overnight, but eased back to 3.4847%.
The 10-year Treasury yield hit a new two-month
high of 3.1870%.
The dollar index was flat at 108.69, after starting
the week by marking a two-decade high at 109.48.
Sterling had its worst month since early 2017,
having fallen 16% against the dollar, as UK inflation is already
at 10% and rising, with the Bank of England set to increase
rates next month.
Gold fell 0.8% to $1,710.3239 an ounce, a six-week
low.
Crude oil extended its slide after declines of more than $5
overnight, with traders citing fears of softening demand from
China and the West.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
settled down 2.3% at $89.55 a barrel, after sliding $5.37 in the
previous session, driven by recession fears. Brent crude
futures for October fell 2.8% to $96.49.
Cryptocurrencies defied the broader gloom and held onto
gains, with bitcoin up 1.7% at $20,172.
