Stocks surge, FX edges higher as oil pressure eases

* Polish zloty flat after best day in a year
* Hong Kong property stocks rally on new development plan
* Russian rouble flat as inflation rises
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies
rose on Thursday as oil prices retreated from recent highs,
although the prospect of U.S. monetary policy tapering and an
economic slowdown kept sentiment muted.
MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) stocks jumped
1.8% after sinking to a six-week low earlier, while currencies
added 0.2% after oil prices dipped on an
unexpected rise in U.S. inventories.
Hong Kong stocks surged 3% as the announcement of plans for
a new northern metropolis supported real estate stocks, and
helped them move past recent jitters over a debt crisis in the
sector.
Most emerging market currencies benefited from a retreating
dollar, as risk appetite improved slightly after heightened
volatility through the week.
Progress towards the lifting of the U.S. debt ceiling also
helped improve sentiment
But most currencies, particularly those in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa, marked small moves as investors remained
concerned over potential policy tightening by the Federal
Reserve, ahead of key U.S. payroll data on Friday.
Fears of economic growth being throttled by sticky
inflation, particularly in EMs, have also weighed on markets in
recent sessions.
Russia's rouble rose 0.1%, lagging most of its EM
peers after data on Wednesday showed inflation jumped to nearly
7.5% in early October, its highest since June 2016.
"The data does not require the central bank to increase the
step of the policy rate hike... We expect the central bank will
hike the policy rate by 25bps, taking it to 7.00%," analysts at
Credit Suisse wrote in a note.
The Polish zloty traded flat against the euro on
Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly raised interest
rates on Wednesday and pushed the currency to a three-week
high.
The zloty jumped more than 1% on Wednesday, its best day in
more than a year, following the 40 basis-point hike to 0.5%, the
first after nine years.
"Poland had been in a sticky situation because of its
central bank choosing to ignore inflation overshoot, calling it
transitory... Given such a fundamental gap, NBP would have to
signal strong intent to continue tightening for the zloty to
stop underperforming," Tatha Ghose, FX and EM Analyst at
Commerzbank wrote in a note.
The move sees Poland join its central European peers in
tightening policy as they struggle with high inflation in the
wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hungarian forint was up 0.2%, while the Czech
crown lost 0.1%.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Federica Urso
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)