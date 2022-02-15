Stocks surge as easing Ukraine worries fuel rally

The Dow finished up about one and a quarter percent. The S&P 500 gained more than a percent and a half, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged more than two and a half percent, with Big Tech growth stocks, including Apple and Microsoft leading the charge.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said signs of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border certainly fueled Tuesday's buying but believed it was a possible de-escalation in the Federal Reserve's fight with inflation that gave investors an extra boost.

"We did have the Empire State reading come in weaker than expected. So, it is indicating that possibly first quarter economic growth will come down substantially from the 6.9% growth that we saw in the fourth quarter of 2021. And if GDP and other economic indicators already showed that the economy is slowing, then maybe that implies that the Fed will not need to be as aggressive as earlier anticipated, and as a result, the war with inflation will also be something that starts to ebb."

Travel stocks took off Tuesday after air traffic data released late Monday showed an 83% increase in flyers last year compared to 2020.

Shares of Delta soared 6% and shares of United closed up 7.56%, while American Airlines flew the highest of the major U.S. carriers, rising more than 8%.

The reopening travel trade extended to Marriott International, which posted results on Tuesday that beat expectations and showed that higher vaccination rates boosted hotel occupancy rates. Shares jumped 5.76%.

And Airbnb shares closed up more than 6% and climbed higher in after-hours trading, after posting strong results and forecast better-than-expected first-quarter revenue citing rising domestic travel.