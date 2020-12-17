Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks surge on stimulus hopes; dollar depressed

12/17/2020 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Christmas tree is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stocks hit record highs on Thursday, fueled by growing optimism that deals will be reached over a fresh U.S. stimulus package and a post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

From stocks to safe-haven gold and volatile bitcoin, financial assets were in festive mood. Bitcoin hit another all-time high after first shattering the $20,000 level on Wednesday.

Oil also climbed, touching a nine-month high, with strong Asian demand adding to positive sentiment.

The U.S. dollar was the day's standout loser, as the general risk-on mood sent the safe haven currency to 2-1/2-year lows against major peers.

U.S. congressional negotiators were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks to individuals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Progress on a stimulus package overshadowed continued concerns over the economic impact of the pandemic, highlighted by U.S. weekly jobless claims hitting a three-month high on Thursday and weak U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday.

All the major U.S. indices closed at record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49% to end at 30,301.79 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.57% to 3,722.43. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.84% to 12,764.

"Wall Street is completely focused on stimulus talks and ignored deteriorating U.S. economic data," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.599 points or 0.66%, to 89.851.

"The dollar is reflecting the amount of debt that the U.S. is assuming and that's probably going to increase as we continue to battle the pandemic," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to keep pouring cash into markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.

Bond traders, however, were disappointed he did not extend the Fed's purchase program deeper down the yield curve, and U.S. Treasuries sold off at longer tenors, but others took it as a signal the bank will have their back. [US/]

The MSCI world stock index reached a new high, rising 4.74 points or 0.74%, to 641.84.

European stocks and the euro rallied for the fourth straight session as investors built up positions in riskier assets, anticipating a sharp economic recovery in 2021 backed by wider vaccine rollouts and ultra-easy monetary policy.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.23%, at 1,533.

The British pound hit May 2018 highs on hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal. Sterling maintained gains despite senior British minister Michael Gove putting the chances of securing a trade deal with the EU at less than 50%.

The euro was last up 0.54% at $1.2263.

Brent crude futures settled up 42 cents at $51.50 a barrel, and touched a session high of $51.90. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 54 cents to $48.36 a barrel, with a session high of $48.59.

Both benchmarks hit their highest since early March.

Gold prices rose to a one-month peak.

Spot gold prices rose $20.1179 or 1.08 percent, to $1,884.26 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.7% at $1,890.40.

Better-than-expected labor data in Australia pushed the Aussie as high as $0.7624, its strongest since mid-2018. [AUD/]

The Aussie is also riding high on surging prices for iron ore and a mood that has pushed currencies in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Sweden and Norway to milestone peaks. [EMRG/FRX]

The kiwi rose to its strongest since early 2018 after New Zealand's economic growth beat expectations.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 4.29 points or 0.66 percent,%.

The yen was last down 0.36 percent, at $103.1100.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Matt Scuffham


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.42% 78.62 Delayed Quote.2.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.78% 0.76272 Delayed Quote.7.73%
BITCOIN - EURO 6.31% 18616.61 Real-time Quote.170.54%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.18% 139.933 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.18% 81.009 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 30303.37 Delayed Quote.4.64%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.90388 Delayed Quote.6.91%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.24% 126.496 Delayed Quote.3.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.61% 1.22721 Delayed Quote.8.78%
GOLD 1.17% 1885.7 Delayed Quote.22.09%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.29% 0.8577 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 51.47 Delayed Quote.-23.24%
MSCI WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD) 0.42% 2654.792 Real-time Quote.11.06%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 12752.059973 Delayed Quote.45.06%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.84% 12764.74543 Delayed Quote.40.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.24% 73.716 Delayed Quote.0.52%
S&P 500 0.58% 3722.48 Delayed Quote.14.36%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.38% 103.079 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
WTI 1.20% 48.36 Delayed Quote.-22.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00pSEC sues California biotech company for misleading investors about COVID-19 tests
RE
04:57pU.S. stock funds shed $5 billion in week -Lipper
RE
04:57pU.s.-based money market funds shed $52.2 billion in latest week, biggest outflow since week to july 15 -lipper
RE
04:57pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday post $5 billion outflow -lipper
RE
04:55pTwitter planning to create label for automated 'bot' accounts
RE
04:54pStocks surge on stimulus hopes; dollar depressed
RE
04:41pWall Street ends at record highs as investors eye fiscal stimulus
RE
04:41pCovid-Aid Talks Face Time Pressures -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:34pBritain, EU strike pessimistic tone in post-Brexit trade talks
RE
04:34pTREASURIES-Yields rise on stimulus optimism, shaking off weak data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
3NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ