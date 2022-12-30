Stocks to fall on final trading day of 2022

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open lower Friday for a shortened final trading day of 2022, as stocks fail to capitalise on positive momentum from the US and Asia.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open down 21.0 points, 0.3%, at 7,491.72 on Friday. The FTSE 100 index ended up 15.53 points, or 0.2%, at 7,512.72 on Thursday.

Financial markets in London will close early at 1230 GMT on Friday.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2045 early Friday, lower than USD1.2057 at the London equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at USD1.0642 early Friday, lower than USD1.0661 late Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY132.51, down versus JPY133.31.

In Asia on Friday, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index ended flat. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.6%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.4%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.3%.

Wall Street had rallied on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 1.1%, the S&P 500 up 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite 2.6% higher.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance in the US rose in the most recent week, according to the Department of Labor.

In the week that ended December 24, the number of seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims was 225,000, up 9,000 from the previous week's 216,000.

Equity market investors will hope that the more bearish jobless claims reading will prompt the Federal Reserve to dial back on its aggressive rate hikes.

"Indeed it's back to the old faithful; "bad news is good," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Coming on the heels of last week's relatively benign [personal consumption expenditures] print, investors may be taking solace in this week's Goldilocks jobless claims as it suggests that the labour market is cooling, which is necessary to curb inflation."

Gold was quoted at USD1,1819.20 an ounce early Friday, higher than USD1,811.91 on Thursday, while Brent oil fetched at USD83.93 a barrel, up from USD82.78.

Friday's economic calendar has a UK Nationwide house price index reading at 0700 GMT.

