Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Stocks to fall on final trading day of 2022

12/30/2022 | 01:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open lower Friday for a shortened final trading day of 2022, as stocks fail to capitalise on positive momentum from the US and Asia.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open down 21.0 points, 0.3%, at 7,491.72 on Friday. The FTSE 100 index ended up 15.53 points, or 0.2%, at 7,512.72 on Thursday.

Financial markets in London will close early at 1230 GMT on Friday.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2045 early Friday, lower than USD1.2057 at the London equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at USD1.0642 early Friday, lower than USD1.0661 late Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY132.51, down versus JPY133.31.

In Asia on Friday, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index ended flat. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.6%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.4%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.3%.

Wall Street had rallied on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 1.1%, the S&P 500 up 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite 2.6% higher.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance in the US rose in the most recent week, according to the Department of Labor.

In the week that ended December 24, the number of seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims was 225,000, up 9,000 from the previous week's 216,000.

Equity market investors will hope that the more bearish jobless claims reading will prompt the Federal Reserve to dial back on its aggressive rate hikes.

"Indeed it's back to the old faithful; "bad news is good," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Coming on the heels of last week's relatively benign [personal consumption expenditures] print, investors may be taking solace in this week's Goldilocks jobless claims as it suggests that the labour market is cooling, which is necessary to curb inflation."

Gold was quoted at USD1,1819.20 an ounce early Friday, higher than USD1,811.91 on Thursday, while Brent oil fetched at USD83.93 a barrel, up from USD82.78.

Friday's economic calendar has a UK Nationwide house price index reading at 0700 GMT.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.32% 0.6364 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.17% 89.78 Delayed Quote.8.21%
BRENT OIL 0.48% 84 Delayed Quote.9.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.02% 1.13031 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.49% 159.45 Delayed Quote.3.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.20315 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.693568 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.25% 97.821 Delayed Quote.8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.73798 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 33220.8 Real-time Quote.-9.53%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.46% 141.055 Delayed Quote.8.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.0641 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
FTSE 100 0.21% 7512.72 Delayed Quote.1.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.011349 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.46% 1.600973 Delayed Quote.4.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.48% 0.6967 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.34% 1085.74 Real-time Quote.-8.34%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.59% 10478.09 Real-time Quote.-34.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.59% 83.821 Delayed Quote.7.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.31% 0.63232 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
NIKKEI 225 0.00% 26094.5 Real-time Quote.-8.51%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.19% 1532.42 Real-time Quote.3.52%
S&P/ASX 200 0.26% 7038.7 Real-time Quote.-4.81%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.36% 3542.75 Real-time Quote.-21.11%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.58% 3444.91 Real-time Quote.-17.90%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.17% 0.939788 Delayed Quote.6.97%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.28% 132.543 Delayed Quote.16.48%
WTI 0.41% 78.855 Delayed Quote.5.88%
Latest news "Economy"
02:39aEgypt lifts import curbs, backs bigger private sector role to meet IMF demands
RE
02:34aThai household debt-to-GDP ratio slows to 86.8% in Q3
RE
02:28aNATO's Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine - DPA
RE
02:26aChina's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
RE
02:22aUK house price growth record 'sharp' slowdown in December - Nationwide
RE
02:21aRussia targets Ukraine in new drone attack
RE
02:19aRussian roubles strengthens vs dollar as volatile year ends
RE
02:18aTurkey cenbank targets 60% lira deposits in banks in H1
RE
02:16aIndian rupee's worst behind it; inflows crucial in 2023 - analysts
RE
02:10aRussian finance ministry: nwf account balances in pounds sterlin…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks rise amid optimism about 2023 despite COVID woes
2HONG KONG SHARES OF MEITUAN DOWN 4%…
3China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters P..
4BICO Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and vote..
5Russia targets Ukraine in new drone attack

HOT NEWS