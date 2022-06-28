Stocks tumble after weak U.S. confidence data; oil gains

* S&P 500 ends down 2%
* Dollar up, euro down as investors watch ECB
* Oil extends recent gains as producers flag capacity limits
NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Stocks on global indexes fell
sharply on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 2% after a report
showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped in June amid concerns
about inflation, while oil prices gained for a third day.
Helping oil, major oil producers Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab Emirates looked unlikely to be able to lift output much
while Western governments agreed to look for ways to cap the
price of Russian oil.
The Conference Board said Tuesday U.S. consumer confidence
fell sharply in June as worries about high inflation left
consumers anticipating economic growth would weaken
significantly in the second half of the year.
Investors have been worried that an aggressive interest rate
hike cycle by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation could
tip the economy into recession.
All three major indexes ended well down on Wall Street, with
every S&P 500 sector losing ground aside from energy.
Earlier in the session, news that China relaxed some
COVID-19 quarantine rules helped lift stocks as investors hoped
for a revival in global growth.
"It doesn't take much in terms of negativity to cause that
profit-taking," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist
at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.
"At some point this aggressive selling is going to
dissipate, but it doesn't seem like it's going to be anytime
soon," he said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 491.27 points,
or 1.56%, to 30,946.99, the S&P 500 lost 78.56 points, or
2.01%, to 3,821.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
343.01 points, or 2.98%, to 11,181.54.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.27% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.28%.
China slashed the quarantine time for inbound travellers by
half in a major easing of one of the world's strictest COVID-19
curbs, which have deterred cross-border travel and resulted in
international flights running at just 2% of pre-pandemic levels.
Brent crude futures climbed $2.89, or 2.5%, to
settle at $117.58 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
crude settled up $2.19, or 2%, to $111.76.
In foreign exchange, the euro weakened after European
Central Bank President Christine Lagarde offered no fresh
insight into the central bank's policy outlook.
The dollar index rose 0.519%, with the euro
down 0.61% to $1.0518.
U.S. Treasury yields were mostly flat following the consumer
confidence report.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 0.2
basis points to 3.192%.
A closely watched part of the Treasury yield curve measuring
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes, a
sign of economic expectations, was at 6.6 basis points. The gap
earlier briefly spiked down to -7.24 when New York trade opened.
Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,820.29 an ounce.
Bitcoin last fell 2.1% to $20,264.23.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Additional
reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Herbert Lash in New
York; Editing by William Maclean, Matthew Lewis and Richard
Pullin)