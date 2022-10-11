Stocks turn red with UK bonds in the spotlight

(Updates after U.S. stock market close, adds commentary)
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) -
Financial markets made roller-coaster moves on Tuesday with
the S&P 500 ending lower, while the dollar gained as
jittery investors fled for safety after the Bank of England it
would support the UK bond market for just three more days.
Investors had already been grappling with a range of
uncertainties ahead of key U.S. inflation and earnings reports,
the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, and COVID-19 cases in China.
Earlier in the day the British central bank said it
would continue to buy bonds this week. But the mood soured
quickly in late afternoon trading after BoE Governor Andrew
Bailey told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their
positions by Friday when the bank's emergency support program
for the county's fragile bond market would end.
After the comments, Wall Street's stock indexes turned
sharply lower, giving back all the gains of a solid rebound
that had started around a half hour into the trading day.
The UK news shook up already nervous investors ahead of
key U.S. inflation readings Wednesday and Thursday that are
expected to prompt the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest
rates aggressively, said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"Everyone is on pins and needles everyday at this point, far
more worried about something 'bad' causing further downside than
worried about missing some 'big up move,'" said James. "We are
in a very precarious position right now for next few days."
In particular, the stark BoE deadline made U.S.
investors worry that some of the instability in UK markets could
make its way to Wall Street, said Randy Frederick, managing
director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in
Austin, Texas.
"What caused the latest downturn was an announcement the
Bank of England was going to stop supporting the gilt market in
three days. That caused the market to pivot," said Frederick.
It's nerves and speculation."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points,
or 0.12%, to 29,239.19; the S&P 500 lost 23.55 points, or
0.65%, at 3,588.84; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.
At its peak on Tuesday the S&P had risen as much as 0.8%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.56% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.97%. Earlier the MSCI index had fallen as much as 1.5% to
549.19, its lowest level since Oct. 30, 2020.
Emerging market stocks lost 2.28% after hitting an
April 2020 low and were set for a near-30% tumble year-to-date,
their biggest decline since 2008.
U.S.-led NATO said member states were boosting security as
G7 leaders condemned Russia's escalating attacks in Ukraine.
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine for a second straight day,
after dozens of air raids on Monday that killed 19 people,
wounded more than 100 and cut power supplies.
GILT RESPITE
Bonds globally have been sideswiped by the rout in UK
government bonds, known as gilts, pushing yields on U.S.
Treasuries up sharply.
Bond market trading was volatile with longer-dated U.S.
Treasury yields hitting multi-year highs. Benchmark 10-year
notes rose 5.8 basis points to yield 3.943%, up from
3.885% late on Friday.
The U.S. dollar index veered between positive and
negative territory but last traded up 0.1% after falling as much
as 0.65%. Overall, dollar sentiment has remained positive on
worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions
and Japan's yen hovered near the level that prompted last
month's intervention.
The euro was last up 0.05% at $0.9705.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.06% versus the greenback at
145.81 per dollar, while sterling last traded at $1.0969,
down 0.78% on the day.
In addition, on Tuesday the International Monetary Fund on
Tuesday warned of a disorderly repricing in markets, saying
global financial stability risks have increased.
Exacerbating worries was news from China that Shanghai and
other cities had seen COVID-19 infections rise, with some local
authorities closing schools and entertainment venues.
In commodities oil prices extended Monday's decline, as
recession fears and the flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China
raised concerns over global demand.
U.S. crude settled down 1.95% at $89.35 per barrel
and Brent setttled at $94.29, down 1.98% on the day.
Gold trading was volatile after hitting a one-week low.
Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,666.19 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures gained 0.11% to $1,669.10 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Dhara Ranasinghe in
London; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in
Bengaluru, Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Jacqueline Wong,
David Evans, David Gregorio and Richard Chang)